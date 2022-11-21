A Pain Relief Option That Is Only Possible When East Meets West

Proflexa Is a Pain Relief Topical That Utilizes a Unique Combination of Easter Medicine and Western Precision

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The health and wellness industry is currently suffering from an excess of pain relief options. From dangerously strong NSAIDs to highly skeptical homeopathic dilutions, consumers face an endless selection of products to choose from. Typically, they are left to choose something that lines up with their personal lifestyles and then accept that it comes with shortcomings and an inability to comprehensively address their pain.

This oversaturation of the pain relief market is largely fueled by the extreme diversity between different medicinal viewpoints. In the west, many approach the issue with a science-first mindset. They isolate specific ingredients and use them to create potent, pharmaceutical products with extremely targeted uses. In the traditional field of Eastern medicine, health solutions tend to be more holistic, natural, and less targeted than their western counterparts. Sinoveda is a health-science brand that seeks to rectify these viewpoints by bringing them together into a single, comprehensive, and effective approach to health and wellness.

The brand was founded over a decade and a half ago by doctors Yun Tam and Nuzhat Tam-Zaman with the express goal of bridging the wisdom of natural medicine with pharmaceutical precision. "If you are looking for ways to heal your suffering naturally but you also want a sound, thought out, and clinically tested solution, Sinoveda products are the answer," says Dr. Nuzhat, who uses the issue of pain relief as an example of her company's innovative approach in action, "We've used this commitment to bringing Eastern and Western medicine together to create our groundbreaking Proflexa pain relief topical, which boosts blood flow, relieves pain and inflammation quickly, and provides long-term healing."

Dr. Nuzhat elaborates that the formula utilizes a combination of seven Chinese medicinal herbs, including clove, camphor, Dang Gui, Chuan Xiong, Hong Hua, Myrrh, and Frankincense. However, rather than applying these in random or even approximate quantities, the Sinoveda team has utilized its PPT® technology to bring Western precision to bear on the development process. The group has studied each botanical element and isolated, quantified, and standardized the bioactive compounds present that help with the healing process.

Proflexa is already a solution that stands on its own as a unique, effective, and revolutionary way to relieve pain. And yet, as Dr. Nuzhat points out, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to utilizing this revolutionary new approach to develop a plethora of new health and wellness solutions.

The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

