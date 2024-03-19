A paper showing that exposure to fragrance ingredients is extremely low wins coveted Society of Toxicology award

Fragrance ingredient exposure and risk assessment highlighted at the year's biggest toxicology conference

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaborative poster presentation on fragrance ingredient exposure by The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, Inc. (RIFM.org) and scientific modeling and data analytics company Creme Global (cremeglobal.com) earned its presenters a prestigious Top Ten Presentation Award during the Risk Session of SOT's 63rd Annual Meeting and ToxExpo, held in Salt Lake City, Utah, March 10-14th, 2024. Some 300 abstracts were in the running.

(left to right) Study co-authors Brendan Ring, Isabelle Lee, Anne Marie Api, and Cronan McNamara Exposure to fragrance ingredients is extremely low

"RIFM has continuously participated in SOT since the early 1980s," said RIFM President and study co-author Anne Marie Api, Ph.D. "SOT's Annual Meeting and ToxExpo is THE event of the year for advancing the science of toxicology, collaboration, mentoring, and professional development. I'm proud of how expertly RIFM's scientists communicate our critical fragrance safety science to other scientists."

"We had an opportunity to advance RIFM's skin sensitization science on four of our collaborative research efforts," study lead author and RIFM Senior Scientist Isabelle Lee, Ph.D., elaborated. "And it was especially rewarding to receive the Risk Assessment Specialty Section Top Ten Abstract Award for our low-exposure paper."

"This strategic project involved analyzing a large amount of industry data in the Creme RIFM Aggregate Exposure Model and answered important questions about fragrance ingredients systematically and scientifically," study co-author and Creme Global Founder and CEO Cronan McNamara explained.

The study authors compared the fragrance exposure of the highest-end product users to the internationally recognized Threshold of Toxicological Concern (TTC) and Dermal Sensitization Threshold (DST) to determine a realistic understanding of consumer exposure to fragrance.

"When stakeholders come together to share data, what they can achieve is truly remarkable," Creme Global's Commercial Director and study co-author Brendan Ring said. "RIFM has set the gold standard in ingredient risk assessment, gathering and sharing real usage data."

(Read the published paper https://doi.org/10.1016/j.yrtph.2024.105569.)

RIFM assesses the safety of fragrance ingredients by the most current, internationally accepted guidelines—and has done so since its founding in 1966. RIFM's peer-reviewed safety assessments and research are free to the public via fragrancematerialsafetyresource.elsevier.com.

