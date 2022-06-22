A Paragon of Tech Gadget Organizers: Godai Group Has Introduced the Paragon Strap System, the Ultimate Organizer for Conveniently Storing Gear and Devices of Any Shape or Size

Developed by tech entrepreneurs looking to simplify the gear and device storage market, the Paragon Strap System offers is an innovative, new approach to organizing and transporting gear and tool kits

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed by tech entrepreneurs seeking to simplify their lives, Godai Group, LLC has launched the Paragon Strap System, (https://paragongear.com/paragon-straps/), an innovative tech gadget organizer that is the ideal solution for conveniently storing gear and devices of all shapes and sizes.

Think of it as the paragon of tech gadget organizers for all types of users from tech enthusiasts, engineers, educators, and hobbyists to travelers, campers, gamers, filmmakers, artists, musicians, and hair stylists, among many others.

Made from simple and durable components, the Paragon Strap System is a unique, new approach to organizing and transporting gear and tool kits. The product's patent-pending strap modules quickly and easily conform to a variety of gear and can be positioned in any orientation. The Paragon Strap is completely adjustable and keeps everything securely in place with industrial-strength hook-and-loop compatible materials. Multiple straps can also be used to hold the larger items, and each strap can be subdivided to contain multiple gear simultaneously.

"The Paragon Strap System will change how you carry your gear forever," said Garrett Gee, the founder and co-creator of Paragon Strap System. "Our solution is adaptable to any sized object. It gives freedom to the end-user to put together the exact thing they want. No other product on the market has taken this approach. This is why I invested the time, energy, and resources to apply for our four patents that are currently pending."

The top benefits and features of the Paragon Strap System include:

EVERY DEVICE COVERED -- The Paragon Strap System is an industry and device adaptable solution featuring maximum versatility, durability, modularity, and compatibility.

ABOUT GODAI GROUP LLC

Based in Santa Ana, California, Godai Group LLC provides innovative solutions for niche markets. For more information please visit, https://paragongear.com/paragon-straps/.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

https://ignitecfp.com

SOURCE Godai Group