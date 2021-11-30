A Pea In The Pod & Something Navy Launches Exclusive Maternity Holiday Collection

"This year, more than ever, we are excited to offer something new, in partnership with Something Navy, that promises a touch of glamour and femininity, along with stylish comfort for the holidays," said Marla Ryan, Executive Vice President, A Pea in the Pod. "Whether the occasion calls for a festive party dress, a special date night look or wanting to have the perfect cozy, yet chic, outfit to entertain family and friends at home, there is something for all our moms-to-be."

"A touch of glamour and femininity, along with stylish comfort for the holidays," said Marla Ryan, A Pea in the Pod.

The collection features several stunning styles made in Italy by Pietro Brunelli, exclusively designed in partnership with Something Navy and A Pea in the Pod. In addition, there's the perfect Seamless Compression Legging in black and Luxe Knit Jumpsuits in black or winter white to accessorize for the occasion at hand.

The Velvet Evening Dress - A luxe look for any soiree, the Velvet Evening Maternity Dress features a leg slit and flows to an ankle length. This strappy & sophisticated number will set the tone all season long.

The Kate High Neck Midi Dress - Be royally chic all season long for any occasion. This refined number features an A-line, swingy design. This empire waist dress also has balloon sleeves & a high neck for a graceful, tailored look.

Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Maternity Dress - This sparkly midi dress with its flattering neckline design will elevate any occasion. Pair with heels & drop earrings for a luxe look; this dress is a showstopper.

Luxe Maternity Jumpsuit - This knit jumpsuit is magical and worth the wait. Made with fabric so soft it feels like a cloud, add this effortless and trendy staple style features a premium knit that retains its shape so you can keep it in the rotation throughout - and long after - pregnancy.

Wool Cashmere Eco Sustainable Maternity Jogger Pant - An upscale take on the comfy jogger trend. These lounge pants are perfect for your pre to post wardrobe. Made in Italy , the top quality makes these the perfect choice, coordinated with the matching Wool Cashmere Eco Sustainable Sweater.

"It's been so rewarding being able to offer my community of mamas-to-be fashion that makes them feel comfortable and confident," said Arielle Charnas, founder, and Chief Creative Officer of Something Navy. "When I was expecting, A Pea in the Pod was a go-to maternity retailer for me, so I'm grateful that we've been able to build such a dynamic partnership this year."

"Our partnership with Something Navy, has inspired A Pea in the Pod to curate an exclusive collection of fashion-forward maternity styles that embraces motherhood and celebrates a woman's personal sense of style with relevant designs that flatter and fit effortlessly whether expecting or post-partum," said Ryan.

To shop the full collection, visit A Pea in the Pod and Something Navy .

About A Pea in the Pod

A Pea in the Pod is a leading fashion maternity online retailer. Since 1982, A Pea in the Pod® and sister brand, Motherhood Maternity® has specialized in being the preeminent brands in maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, as a trusted resource for generations of women during the pivotal moment in their lives upon entering motherhood. Together, the two brands, honor and offer a 10% merchandise discount to teachers, health care providers and active-duty military personnel, veterans, and family members. To learn more visit A Pea in the Pod or follow A Pea in the Pod on Facebook and Instagram .

About Something Navy

Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a style blog to a leading fashion, lifestyle, and media brand. In 2020, Something Navy launched as an independent fashion line and opened its first flagship boutique in New York City. The Something Navy collection is designed for the everyday icon, featuring elevated wardrobe staples and not-so-basic essentials you'll wear over and over again. To learn more, visit SomethingNavy.com , and follow Arielle and Something Navy on Instagram.

apeainthepod.com

#BEAMOTHER

SOURCE A Pea in the Pod