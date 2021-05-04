A Pea in the Pod & Something Navy Launches Spring Collection to Celebrate Mothers

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Something Navy, as we worked closely together to bring to life our newest collaboration of feminine, floral dresses and trend-right jumpsuits," said Marla Ryan, Executive Vice President, A Pea in the Pod. "For spring, we wanted to offer fashion styles that felt fresh, pretty and would be versatile for any occasion, as expecting moms begin to rejoin family and friends to celebrate Mother's Day, host baby showers and other special events. While the styles were designed to flatter a beautiful bump, the fit is perfectly forgiving for post-partum moms too."

The collection features the introduction of a linen jumpsuit and three beautiful woven dresses made in Italy by Pietro Brunelli, exclusively designed in partnership with Something Navy and A Pea in the Pod. In addition, two new Luxe Knit styles, a midi length dress and jumpsuit, in the signature Something Navy ditsy floral print, that is a welcome extension from the team's first collaboration that launched in March.

The Giada Jumpsuit - Calling all jumpsuit and linen fans: the button front, biscuit hued jumpsuit from Pietro Brunelli was made in Italy and is a staple for the spring and summer season.

The Tessa Maxi Dress - One of the prettiest frocks of the season, with puff sleeves and a romantic, relaxed maxi skirt, it paints a pretty picture with a flowy, forgiving fit.

The Susanna Maternity Dress - The Susanna Dress was simply made for picking bouquets. If that's not on the agenda, wear it anyway. With puff sleeves and a smocked, off the shoulder flattering neckline in the sweet signature ditsy print.

The Melody Maternity Dress - The Melody Dress by Pietro Brunelli , is made with a classic & comfortable stretch poplin. In a tiered babydoll silhouette, this fresh, white dress will be a pop-on-anytime style for summer.

The Luxe Midi Navy Ditsy Dress - The form-fitting midi dress, hits at all the right places and can be styled up or down and worn everywhere.

The Luxe Navy Ditsy Jumpsuit - The knit jumpsuit, with fabric like a cloud, in an effortless and trendy staple style, will fit and flatter from the 1st trimester to well beyond pregnancy.

"As we designed this capsule collection, it was incredibly meaningful to me to celebrate expecting moms and provide beautiful, yet easy-to-wear styles. Being a mom is my proudest accomplishment and I am particularly grateful this Mother's Day with my third baby girl on the way," said Arielle Charnas, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Something Navy. "I am so excited to be partnering with A Pea in the Pod and I hope this collection brings other mothers and moms-to-be comfort and confidence during their special journey!"

In addition to the collection launch, Something Navy and A Pea in the Pod is hosting the Celebrate Moms Sweepstakes, valued at $1,400, where one lucky mom will win each new style within the collection, plus a $200 gift card from A Pea in the Pod and a $200 gift card from Something Navy. Sign up now for a chance to win until May 21, here.

To shop the collection, visit A Pea in the Pod and Something Navy .

About A Pea in the Pod

A Pea in the Pod is a leading fashion maternity online retailer. Since 1982, A Pea in the Pod® and its sister brand, Motherhood Maternity® has specialized in being the preeminent brands in maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, as a trusted resource for generations of women during the pivotal moment in their lives upon entering motherhood. Together, the two brands, honor and offer a 10% merchandise discount to teachers, health care providers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more visit A Pea in the Pod or follow A Pea in the Pod on Facebook and Instagram.

About Something Navy

Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a style blog to a leading fashion, lifestyle, and media brand. In 2020, Something Navy launched as an independent fashion line and opened its first flagship boutique in New York City. The Something Navy collection is designed for the everyday icon, featuring elevated wardrobe staples and not-so-basic essentials you'll wear over and over again. To learn more, visit SomethingNavy.com , and follow Arielle and Something Navy on Instagram.

