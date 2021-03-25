A Pea in the Pod Launches Exclusive Maternity Collaboration With Something Navy

A Pea in the Pod caters to expecting moms who appreciate designer fashion and the importance of not having to sacrifice or compromise personal style with the announcement of entering motherhood. "Our focus is to offer the latest style trends with the quality and designer aesthetic our moms want and deserve and that's why we are so excited to collaborate with the team of fashion-focused moms at Something Navy," said Marla Ryan, Brand Executive Vice President, A Pea in the Pod. "We have long admired and followed the classic, feminine style aesthetic from Something Navy and we are thrilled to launch our first curated collection together. The Luxe Collection – a capsule of six maternity pieces in a soft, premium knit fabric featuring the perfect touch of spandex to stretch and grow in all the right places. While always chic in black, to be dressed up or down, and worn during all stages of motherhood; the capsule is available in sizes XS – XL and each style retails between $38 and $68."

The Luxe Collection

Luxe Maternity Leggings – The number one necessity for a mom-to-be's maternity wardrobe.

– The number one necessity for a mom-to-be's maternity wardrobe. Luxe Maternity Jumpsuit – The season's trendiest style fits and feels like a dream.

– The season's trendiest style fits and feels like a dream. Luxe Maternity Joggers – Perfect for at-home or stepping-out in casual style.

– Perfect for at-home or stepping-out in casual style. Luxe Maternity Tank – The essential scoop tank top, wear it alone or layered.

– The essential scoop tank top, wear it alone or layered. Luxe Midi Maternity Dress – A form-fitting dress that will be chic pre and post-pregnancy.

– A form-fitting dress that will be chic pre and post-pregnancy. Luxe Maternity Bike Short - The perfect active short for supportive comfort for a growing bump.

"The beauty of the collection is that each piece is so soft and designed for comfort, but can be easily transformed to be worn casually or dressed up," said Arielle Charnas, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Something Navy. "I personally have been wearing these styles and love how the collection came together so easily based on the practicality of the six styles becoming my everyday go-to favorites, plus each piece can definitely be worn postpartum as well. A Pea in the Pod has always been my fashion resource during each of my pregnancies and this project has been particularly special since it's my first maternity collaboration. I know our Something Navy community will love the collection too!"

About A Pea in the Pod

A Pea in the Pod is a leading fashion maternity online retailer. Since 1982, A Pea in the Pod® and its sister brand, Motherhood Maternity® has specialized in being the preeminent brands in maternity and nursing apparel and accessories, as a trusted resource for generations of women during the pivotal moment in their lives upon entering motherhood. Together, the two brands, honor and offer a 10% merchandise discount to teachers, health care providers and active duty military personnel, veterans and family members. To learn more visit A Pea in the Pod or follow A Pea in the Pod on Facebook and Instagram .

About Something Navy

Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a style blog to a leading fashion, lifestyle, and media brand. In 2020, Something Navy launched as an independent fashion line and opened its first flagship boutique in New York City. The Something Navy collection is designed for the everyday icon, featuring elevated wardrobe staples and not-so-basic essentials you'll wear over and over again. To learn more, visit SomethingNavy.com , and follow Arielle and Something Navy on Instagram.

