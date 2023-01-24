A Perfect Fit: H Robotics Partners with NeuFit

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H Robotics, manufacturers of rebless™, the innovative robotic therapy device, has announced a new partnership with NeuFit®, manufacturers of the Neubie® electrical stimulation device. H Robotics and NeuFit will work together to distribute their state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. Both companies are headquartered in Austin, Texas.

H Robotics and NeuFit have created state-of-the-art technology to help patients recover faster and more efficiently. Both devices are currently found in hundreds of clinics and used by thousands of medical professionals.

H Robotics-built rebless is an FDA-registered robotic rehabilitation device for both upper and lower extremities, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle and knee joints. With multiple operating modes, rebless allows for passive, active-assisted, active and resisted motion so that therapy can be customized based on each patient's condition and progress. rebless is lightweight and portable enough for patients to bring home, with an app that allows for remote monitoring and assistance by their therapist.





The FDA-cleared and patented Neubie from NeuFit safely sends direct current signals precisely to where a patient is experiencing pain or muscle movement limitations—re-educating their muscles by tapping into the power of the nervous system.

Andrew Chang, Head of U.S. Business for H Robotics, says, "We are excited to partner with NeuFit. Our two companies are near one another in Austin, but more importantly, we share the same commitment to better and faster rehabilitation through innovative technology."

About H Robotics

Established in 2018 and located in Austin, TX, H Robotics is made up of a team of innovators who share a passion for improving lives. H Robotics is one of the fastest-growing robotics companies, developing, manufacturing and distributing state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions for people who suffer from neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. These solutions include medical robots and data-driven telemedicine offerings. Learn more at hroboticsus.com.

About NeuFit

NeuFit helps people get back to doing what they love, faster. Used by thousands of professionals like physical therapists, chiropractors and professional sports teams, NeuFit combines next-generation electrical stimulation and protocols from functional neurology to help people accelerate recovery, restore function, and build sustainable and efficient fitness programs. For more details regarding NeuFit and the Neubie device, please visit neu.fit.

SOURCE H Robotics