A Perfect Retail Match

Kirk Kara Launches with Jared®

LOS ANGELES , April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning national bridal jewelry designer, Kirk Kara has unveiled a new retail partnership with Jared®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jeweler in the United States. Beginning April 15th, the renowned brand's engagement rings and wedding bands will be available for purchase through select Jared stores and on Jared.com -- just in time for spring's proposal season.

KIRK KARA | Jared Launch Kirk Kara Kirk Kara

This new partnership allows Jared customers across the country to experience Kirk Kara's exceptional quality and craftsmanship and gives brides the option of personalizing pieces at the same time. In addition to Kirk Kara's iconic engagement ring collections, Jared will offer Kirk Kara's vintage-style rose cut engagement rings and stackable, mix-and-match wedding bands.

"This new venture is an ideal partnership for us to continue to elevate our current bridal offerings and provide customers with handcrafted, well-made wedding and engagement styles," said Ann Grimmett, Vice President of Merchandising at Jared. "Our investment in Kirk Kara reinforces Jared's commitment to bringing customers' unique visions to life through the work of trusted artisans and custom design."

Kirk Kara's key differentiators include:

Hand Crafted Creations

Inspired by the past and reimagined for the present, Kirk Kara's modern heirlooms are timeless, distinctive, and always made by hand – without exception.





Inspired by the past and reimagined for the present, Kirk Kara's modern heirlooms are timeless, distinctive, and always made by hand – without exception. Exquisite Detailing

Signature handcrafted elements like engraving, filigree and milgrain put Kirk Kara rings in a class of their own. Many of their designs also include gemstone accents for added personality and flair.





Signature handcrafted elements like engraving, filigree and milgrain put Kirk Kara rings in a class of their own. Many of their designs also include gemstone accents for added personality and flair. Customizable Designs

Respecting the highly personal nature of engagement rings, Kirk Kara makes it possible for brides to tailor existing rings or bands to reflect their vision with the designer's touch.





Respecting the highly personal nature of engagement rings, Kirk Kara makes it possible for brides to tailor existing rings or bands to reflect their vision with the designer's touch. An Enduring Family Legacy

The Kirk Kara story spans four generations, multiple continents, and more than 130 years. This family of artists has created beautiful jewels since 1890.

"We are excited to partner with Jared and introduce our handcrafted, award-winning rings to their distinctive guests," said Angela Karaguezian Kassabian, CEO at Kirk Kara. "Our intricate designs, exceptional craftsmanship, and ability to customize are unrivaled in the industry and will help make the ring shopping experience even more personal and unique."

Retailing between $1,050 and $5,120 MSRP, the collection is comprised of Platinum, 18K and 14K gold options and can be purchased in select U.S. stores or online at https://www.jared.com/bridal-brands.

About Kirk Kara

Since 1890, this astonishingly talented family of artists has designed and handcrafted beautiful fine jewelry. Each detail is drawn from romantic patterns found in nature, architecture, and art, brought to life in the finest platinum, gold, gemstones, and diamonds. This rare talent for creating legendary pieces of jewelry has been passed down through four generations from fathers to sons -- and now to Kirk's daughter, Angela Karaguezian.

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates about 2,800 stores. For additional information on Jared® Jewelry, visit Jared.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelsey Cone

Mediafy Communications

818-465-5369

[email protected]

SOURCE Kirk Kara