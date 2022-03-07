A Perfect Sign of Longevity and Distinction - 'Adler Display' Celebrates 85th Business Anniversary as Foundational Pillar of Exhibit Design Excellence

BALTIMORE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Display celebrates its 85th anniversary this year as one of the country's leading providers of displays, historic timelines, and exhibit materials that help other great companies distinguish themselves. Offering flexibility and control, Adler Display allows companies to beautifully capture their brand and design message while aligning with both their marketing and budget needs. A multi-generational family business helmed by company President, Ron Adler, Adler Display has long been a mainstay in the tradeshow space. The company will be celebrating its anniversary throughout the year, while continuing its commitment to supporting healthcare heroes and essential COVID-19 workers. Adler Display donates 5% of all proceeds from its Healthcare Heroes & Essential Employee Recognition Display materials to the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Historical Timelines: Bringing the Past to Life In 1937, Howard Adler opened Adler Display in the attic of his mother's clothing store on Preston Street, beginning with hand lettering signs. Today, Adler Display helps companies tell their story via dimensional and back-lit signage, interactive touch-screens and other digital experiences. From 9-11 to COVID-19, we are surrounded by everyday heroes who put themselves on the frontline to protect us. The displays below are in their honor. If you'd like to recognize the heroes in your life, we'd welcome the opportunity to design and build it.

"We're extremely excited to be celebrating over 8 decades in this business," said Ron Adler. "That's a long time to be in business anywhere, but especially in a fast-paced, constantly evolving profession like ours. We've had to weather plenty of storms over the years, but the pandemic has certainly been one of the most devastating – all but wiping out tradeshows for the past 2 years. Fortunately, our long-standing history and deep relationships in fields like healthcare and education have allowed us to pivot and shift our focus. And we continue to work hard helping our clients communicate their social distancing policies and procedures, while recognizing the heroes of this ongoing healthcare fight. Even now, as the world is beginning to open back up, we will continue to help other companies communicate their values as well – offering new visions for a post-pandemic world."

Adler Display: The Process of Creating a Perfect Timeline

Adler Display helps bring the past to life, with appealing historical displays that become an important and memorable vehicle for communicating the heritage of a company, organization, or industry. Pictorial history walls feature graphics and archival footage, serving as powerful and impactful installations that both tell a story and make a lasting impression on clients and investors. The process for beginning such a display is simple:

· Create an outline of milestones and important years: company victories, new offices, rebranding, new products, and services, etc. Add other important historical events from U.S. or world history.

Gather all logos, photos, news articles, and graphics to be included.

Gather any artifacts to include, whether safely enclosed for viewing or open for public access.

Define themes and topics for use on monitors and looping interactive signage, and decide between many panels or one single display.

Determine location and the dimensions for the display; where will it be located and viewed by visitors and staff? Is this a semi-permanent display or does it need to be relocated easily from space to space?

Finally: Let the expert designers at Adler Display turn this raw information into a fully interactive display that will have folks talking – ensuring the positive reputation of a company or organization.

Go online to see multiple examples of Adler Display's timeline design skill or schedule an appointment to visit the company's extensive showroom – open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

About Adler Display

For over 85 years, Adler Display has been one of the best kept secrets behind so many businesses looking their best. Designing and producing a wide variety of high-quality recognition displays, trade show displays, signage and exhibits, lobby and corporate interiors, and historical timelines, Adler's expert team includes consultants, designers, project managers, and fabricators. Working from a 17,000-square-foot facility in Baltimore that includes a precision woodworking shop, Adler Display handles all printing, construction, and finishing on site. Learn how to achieve your imaging goals and make your business look amazing at: www.AdlerDisplay.com.

