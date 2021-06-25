A Performance and Lifestyle Brand For Ambitious Individuals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry innovator Remedy+ is successfully bringing the benefits of hemp to a large and significantly underserved demographic in the CBD market. The brand has positioned itself as a healthy, effective option for ambitious individuals who aren't just looking for stress relief and pain management. Remedy+ has chosen to focus on formulations and methods that lend themselves to personal enhancement. This approach is aptly summarized in in the brand's tag line, "Relax. Perform. Recover."

The CBD industry is booming, but brands are typically marketing and selling to people struggling with anxiety or living with challenging health conditions and seeking alternative means for managing chronic pain.

But for Remedy+, the benefits of hemp are there to be had for so many more. As such, Remedy+ has chosen to actively court sporty professional types who are seeking to up their game, whether it be on the playing field, in the gym or at the office. The company aims to help its customers reach new heights and achieve success in everything they do by producing supplements, topicals and snacks specially formulated to give them an edge in both performance and recovery.

Remedy+ customers are ambitious types who often at or near the apex of their careers and are not interested in slowing down or being held back by father time. They want more out of life and that's where Remedy+ comes in. Cofounder Tom Kurz breaks down the focus on this target demographic by explaining that, "we're so much more than a CBD company." He adds that, "if your goal is for you to be the best version of yourself, then you will want to check out our products and see how we can help you get there."

Much of the success behind the brand stems from their focus on problem solving and producing products with tangible goals in mind whether it's enhancing sleep, providing a boost in focus and energy or simply offering relief to strained muscles and joints. Remedy+ products currently available for sale include:

THE DROP: A mood and focus boosting CBD tincture made with premium organic essential oils;

THE SHOT: A motivating, energy-boosting supplement enhanced with vitamins;

THE CAP: A super option for a great night's rest;

THE BAR: A great tasting, protein rich snack tailored for on-the-go types;

THE RUB: A perfect pre and post workout salve that smells great and feels even better.

Each of their offerings are easily accessible and perfectly designed for the task at hand. These products genuinely enhance an individual's ability to perform throughout the day by providing solid nutritional support, mental clarity, and robust levels of stamina. Remedy+ is using this impressive combination of benefits to equip a hitherto neglected yet potentially extremely valuable base of consumers within the CBD market with the tools they need to succeed.

About Remedy+: Launched in 2019 by co-founders Chris Peck and Tom Kurz, Remedy+ has been helping ambitious, active professionals perform better and recover faster through the power of hemp and their premium line natural supplements, topicals and snacks.

