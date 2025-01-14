A Permanent Solution to Hydraulic Hose Failure - By United Equipment Accessories/The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint

WAVERLY, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For heavy-duty machinery and industrial applications, maintaining the integrity of hydraulic hoses is important for efficiency and longevity. The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is a new hydraulic hose swivel designed to eliminate wear issues associated with flexible hoses.

What is the Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint?

Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint

The Flex-Guard is a custom hose swivel fitting that integrates into existing hydraulic systems, allowing hoses to rotate freely. This prevents wear and reduces costly hose damage.

The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint delivers exceptional benefits:

Hydraulic Hose Protection: The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint provides superior hydraulic hose protection by allowing unrestricted rotation. This eliminates the constant bending and twisting that typically leads to premature hose failure.





Extended Equipment Lifespan: By mitigating hose damage and minimizing replacements, the Flex-Guard greatly extends equipment lifespan. This leads to substantial long-term savings and a return on investment.





Reduced Downtime: Unplanned downtime can be costly and disruptive. The Flex-Guard's ability to prevent hose failures ensures fewer operational interruptions, maximizing productivity and efficiency in your industrial processes.

Seamless Integration into Existing Systems

One of the standout advantages of the Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is its easy integration into your current system. Whether you require an in-line swivel or a rotating joint swivel, the Flex-Guard fits seamlessly into your machinery without the need for extensive modifications. This allows for a smooth and efficient upgrade process, enabling you to reap the benefits immediately.

Versatile Applications

Construction Equipment : Enhance the durability and efficiency of excavators, loaders, backhoes, and other machinery.





: Enhance the durability and efficiency of excavators, loaders, backhoes, and other machinery. Agricultural Machinery : Protect hydraulic hoses on tractors, harvesters, and other farming equipment.





: Protect hydraulic hoses on tractors, harvesters, and other farming equipment. Industrial Machinery : Enhance dependable performance in manufacturing plants and processing facilities.





: Enhance dependable performance in manufacturing plants and processing facilities. Mining Equipment : Withstand the harsh conditions of mining operations, reducing maintenance needs and improving safety.





: Withstand the harsh conditions of mining operations, reducing maintenance needs and improving safety. Automation Systems: Creates smooth and worry-free hydraulic operations in automated machinery.

Target Areas

The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is particularly effective in the following areas:

High Hose Abrasion or High Bending Angles : Ideal for sections of machinery where hoses are subject to significant wear or sharp bends, preventing damage and extending hose life.





: Ideal for sections of machinery where hoses are subject to significant wear or sharp bends, preventing damage and extending hose life. Hard-to-Maintain Areas : Perfect for locations that are difficult to access for maintenance. If a hose fails in these areas, repairs can be time-consuming. The Flex-Guard minimizes the likelihood of such failures.





: Perfect for locations that are difficult to access for maintenance. If a hose fails in these areas, repairs can be time-consuming. The Flex-Guard minimizes the likelihood of such failures. 4-Wire Braided Hoses in High-Pressure Applications: Made for high-pressure hoses, for reliable performance and resistance to mechanical stress.

Upgrade Your Hydraulic Systems with Flex-Guard

Don't let hose failures disrupt your workflow. Upgrade your hydraulic systems with the Flex-Guard and experience durability, and performance. The Flex-Guard is the only solution for businesses seeking reliable and efficient hydraulic hose management.

Contact us today for more information and to watch a video demonstration visit:

www.uea-inc.com/flexguard

United Equipment Accessories

2103 East Bremer Ave.

Waverly, Iowa 50677

(800) 394-9986

[email protected]

www.uea-inc.com

