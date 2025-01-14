A Permanent Solution to Hydraulic Hose Failure - By United Equipment Accessories/The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint
News provided byUnited Equipment Accessories
Jan 14, 2025, 10:17 ET
WAVERLY, Iowa, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For heavy-duty machinery and industrial applications, maintaining the integrity of hydraulic hoses is important for efficiency and longevity. The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is a new hydraulic hose swivel designed to eliminate wear issues associated with flexible hoses.
What is the Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint?
The Flex-Guard is a custom hose swivel fitting that integrates into existing hydraulic systems, allowing hoses to rotate freely. This prevents wear and reduces costly hose damage.
The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint delivers exceptional benefits:
- Hydraulic Hose Protection: The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint provides superior hydraulic hose protection by allowing unrestricted rotation. This eliminates the constant bending and twisting that typically leads to premature hose failure.
- Extended Equipment Lifespan: By mitigating hose damage and minimizing replacements, the Flex-Guard greatly extends equipment lifespan. This leads to substantial long-term savings and a return on investment.
- Reduced Downtime: Unplanned downtime can be costly and disruptive. The Flex-Guard's ability to prevent hose failures ensures fewer operational interruptions, maximizing productivity and efficiency in your industrial processes.
Seamless Integration into Existing Systems
One of the standout advantages of the Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is its easy integration into your current system. Whether you require an in-line swivel or a rotating joint swivel, the Flex-Guard fits seamlessly into your machinery without the need for extensive modifications. This allows for a smooth and efficient upgrade process, enabling you to reap the benefits immediately.
Versatile Applications
- Construction Equipment: Enhance the durability and efficiency of excavators, loaders, backhoes, and other machinery.
- Agricultural Machinery: Protect hydraulic hoses on tractors, harvesters, and other farming equipment.
- Industrial Machinery: Enhance dependable performance in manufacturing plants and processing facilities.
- Mining Equipment: Withstand the harsh conditions of mining operations, reducing maintenance needs and improving safety.
- Automation Systems: Creates smooth and worry-free hydraulic operations in automated machinery.
Target Areas
The Flex-Guard Hydraulic Hose Joint is particularly effective in the following areas:
- High Hose Abrasion or High Bending Angles: Ideal for sections of machinery where hoses are subject to significant wear or sharp bends, preventing damage and extending hose life.
- Hard-to-Maintain Areas: Perfect for locations that are difficult to access for maintenance. If a hose fails in these areas, repairs can be time-consuming. The Flex-Guard minimizes the likelihood of such failures.
- 4-Wire Braided Hoses in High-Pressure Applications: Made for high-pressure hoses, for reliable performance and resistance to mechanical stress.
Upgrade Your Hydraulic Systems with Flex-Guard
Don't let hose failures disrupt your workflow. Upgrade your hydraulic systems with the Flex-Guard and experience durability, and performance. The Flex-Guard is the only solution for businesses seeking reliable and efficient hydraulic hose management.
Contact us today for more information and to watch a video demonstration visit:
United Equipment Accessories
2103 East Bremer Ave.
Waverly, Iowa 50677
(800) 394-9986
[email protected]
www.uea-inc.com
SOURCE United Equipment Accessories
