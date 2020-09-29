A Pet Primer for the Holidays. Is Your Pet Ready?

For your pet, this can cause:

High levels of stress

Indigestion, stomach aches, diarrhea and vomiting

High levels of anxiety due to routines being changed

Lack of appetite which leads to vitamin deficiency

Pain and overall discomfort

So how can you prepare for the holidays to keep your pets safe and mellow? A special EmperorOne dog treat or CBD oil for your pet may be just the answer you're looking for when it comes to your holiday concerns.

EmperorOne CBD Dog Treats offer all the calming benefits of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, using water-soluble hemp oil powder for easy digestion and maximum results. These soft-chew treats come in two flavors – Bacon & Sweet Potato and Chicken Blueberry.

And for both dogs and cats, Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Pets helps support a healthy immune system, robust brain function, strong bones and joint suppleness, and keeps your pet in an even-keeled, calm mood – stress free!

Studies show that CBD pet products can help dogs and cats of all breeds in a myriad of ways. CBD pet products help to reduce inflammation, increase heart strength, prevent nausea and anxiety, and even fight cancer. These products can also reduce seizures and pain in pets and improve skin condition. And with EmperorOne pet products, you know exactly what you're getting because all their products are organic, non-GMO and undergo third-party testing for safety and potency. They contain no pesticides, herbicides, solvents or fertilizers and they are non-psychoactive. Dogs are highly sensitive to THC, which is why EmperorOne guarantees their pet products are THC free.

EmperorOne pet products were formulated by veterinarians to be the most effective and safest in the CBD industry. They'll keep your pets bright-eyed and bushy tailed and ready to adapt to even the most challenging holiday circumstances.

EmperorOne co-founder Brandon Arpke uses the products on his own dog, Tucker, and notices significant calming every time. He recommends giving your pets EmperorOne CBD products about an hour before your guests arrive. "Tucker used to get really anxious when people came over – he'd start going crazy and barking up a storm. Now, I give him a dog treat or two beforehand, and it keeps him really mellowed out and calm when company comes." And co-founder Brandon Grendzinski takes it a step further. "You know, everyone can get overwhelmed during the holidays, not just dogs. I offer our EmperorOne CBD products to our human guests as well, to keep them calm and happy during the holidays."

So bring on the holidays! And keep your pets (and maybe your guests, too) calm, cool and composed with EmperorOne CBD products.

About EmperorOne: EmperorOne is based in Weston, Wisconsin and offers CBD products using CO2 extraction methods resulting in the highest quality products found anywhere. All EmperorOne products are THC free, third-party lab tested, vegan, non-GMO and made in the USA.

