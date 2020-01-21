A Place for Mom, Inc. Continues to Transform and Advance Senior-Living Referral Business with New Executive Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America, announced the appointment of several executive leadership positions as part of its strategy to build the company to best support the families and communities it serves. The executive leadership team will be based at the company's recently opened and expanding New York City office, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Larry Kutscher.

"We will be strategically investing in the business to reinvent and grow A Place for Mom," said Larry Kutscher, Chief Executive Officer of APFM. "Putting a world-class leadership team in place is critical to executing on our mission and delivering a best-in-class experience for the families and communities we serve."

Kutscher was appointed by APFM investors Silver Lake and General Atlantic in April 2019 to help expand and realize the full potential of the company following his success leading multiple digital, technology, and services companies through significant periods of growth and value creation throughout his more than 30-year career.

APFM aims to empower families with information, tools, and options so they can make informed and confident decisions about the senior living arrangement that best fits their unique needs. The new management team has been strategically put in place to deliver on this mission and significantly improve how the company serves its families, communities, and the broader market.

APFM's new executive leadership appointments include:

Tatyana Zlotsky, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations

A passionate, customer-centric, and dynamic leader, Tatyana Zlotsky , brings a wealth of expertise to APFM. She joins the company from American Express, where she spent the past nine years leading a variety of teams focused on bringing new products to market, growing new and profitable business segments, and deepening customer engagement.

Zlotsky sees a tremendous opportunity with APFM. "Having served as the primary caregiver for my elderly family members for many years, I have deep empathy for the challenges that many of our families face," said Zlotsky. "At APFM, we are committed to building a sophisticated marketing function focused on building a better, more streamlined experience for our families and helping in their time of need."

Raj Bahl, Chief Product Officer

Raj Bahl brings deep experience and industry knowledge to APFM and his role of Chief Product Officer. Most recently, Raj was with A&E Networks as the Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for their Digital Media business. He was responsible for all technology related to digital product development for several cable channels including History, Lifetime, A&E, FYI, and Lifetime Movie Network.

"I am thrilled to be joining A Place for Mom and working with the Leadership Team to set the overall product and technology strategy for the organization, designing an optimal experience to best serve our customers," shared Bahl. "Feedback from our customers and business partners will be critical in building a best-in-class product and engineering process to improve our overall experience."

Rebecca Bursky, Chief Human Resources Officer

Rebecca Bursky encompasses a significant breadth of HR leadership experience that spans a broad range of industries and employee populations such as those at APFM. Having led the global HR function at TravelClick and MarketWired, she has been instrumental in building strong HR teams, coaching and partnering with its business leaders, as well as hiring and onboarding thousands of employees.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining such a mission-oriented organization and to develop a culture that supports the ambitions of world-class talent," said Bursky. "I am passionate about leading the Human Resources function and building a culture of engaged employees to serve our customers."

Andrew Porter, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Andrew Porter brings with him more than 30 years of legal experience. Most recently, he was General Counsel at INTTRA, a leading network, software and information provider serving the ocean shipping container industry. Before that, Porter was General Counsel at Sterling, a leading pre-employment screening, background, and identity services firm. He has also held various legal leadership roles at well-known public companies, including Dun & Bradstreet and AT&T. He dedicates himself to streamlining processes, driving growth, and effectively partnering with business leaders and boards of directors to achieve goals within a compliant, high-integrity environment.

"A Place for Mom has a tremendous responsibility to both the families that we advise and the communities in our network," said Porter. "We take this responsibility seriously and strive to uphold the utmost objectivity and integrity in our business."

Ricardo Larroude, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Businesses

Ricardo Larroude brings more than 15 years of business leadership to his role as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Businesses. Larroude was most recently at Anheuser-Busch Inbev in Global Finance and Risk Management where he was responsible for leading a team focusing on key corporate initiatives including capital structure, risk and cash management, debt management and funding needs and financial infrastructure.

"I'm joining A Place for Mom with a great passion to make a positive impact on the senior living industry," Larroude said. "Caring for loved ones is an important responsibility and I am excited to have a direct impact on work that will help caregivers through the offerings and resources APFM makes possible to families."

James Thorman, Senior Director of Strategy and Business Development

James Thorman is well-positioned to help shape and roll out the company's new global business strategy. Before his role with APFM, James was a Case Team Leader with Bain & Company, where he worked both before and after graduating from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania . He worked on projects with pharmaceutical, healthcare, and private equity clients.

"A Place for Mom is poised to support even more families as they navigate the maze of senior housing choices," said Thorman. "We need to ensure that the entire company is moving forward in a coordinated effort, accounting for and addressing dependencies across initiatives, raising roadblocks and obstacles to drive continuous progress, and achieving key milestones to implement our vision."

APFM is focused on expanding its talented team in New York City and beyond. The company is seeking talent to fill both entry-level and seasoned positions across diverse functions from creative and tech to finance, sales and HR. There are more than 200 openings right now and the company will be filling hundreds of new jobs over the next few years. To view open positions, go to aplaceformom.com/about/careers .

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Our mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. We are a growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of our community customers.

For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com .

