A Place for Mom Launches Advertising Campaign to Support Caregivers Featuring Award-Winning Journalist Joan Lunden

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM), the largest senior living referral service in North America, announced a new advertising campaign focused on the service A Place for Mom provides to help guide families through the process of making senior living decisions for a loved one. In the new campaign, longtime APFM partner Joan Lunden speaks directly to caregivers, offering the message that A Place for Mom is a strong resource having helped hundreds of thousands of families at no cost. Lunden started working with APFM in 2012 after going through the process of finding a suitable living solution for her own mother and wanting to make a positive impact for those going through the same experience.

The new campaign rolled out following the holidays, a time when families come together, and some may be seeing loved ones for the first time in a while. The holidays are also the first time some may see signs of troubling changes in their older family members. The campaign brings to light that caregivers are not alone and have a trusted resource in A Place for Mom, which offers professional assistance at no cost as they search for senior living and other care services.

"I am excited to be launching this campaign to reach more families with the message that A Place for Mom can provide the support and guidance needed during the emotional time of finding senior living options for loved ones," said Larry Kutscher, Chief Executive Officer, A Place for Mom. "Joan Lunden continues to be a great partner, helping to educate about the support and service A Place for Mom offers to hundreds of thousands of families each year."

"Years ago, as my mother's caregiver, I went through the process of finding senior housing when I knew she needed more care than I could provide," said Joan Lunden. "I'm very proud of the partnership I've had with A Place for Mom over the years, as I truly believe in raising awareness about the resources available as families navigate this complex process."

The campaign's message is based on feedback and learning from customers around their own personal experiences searching for senior living options. There are families with urgent needs because a family member is in the hospital and needs a solution immediately. There are some families who are realizing that a family member is in decline and will eventually not be able to live on their own. There are also families who have a loved one with memory issues and A Place for Mom has helped thousands sort through the options to find the right memory care solution for their loved one's unique needs.

The campaign consists of four 30-second television spots that debuted right before the New Year. The spots are accompanied by 15-second spots, a radio and digital campaign, including billboards and mobile display banners.

The new campaign encourages caregivers to reach out for support. A Place for Mom has helped hundreds of thousands of families with free services including:

A dedicated Senior Living Advisor with local expertise to provide resources and information

Customized suggestions of communities to consider to meet each family's unique needs

Expertise with all different types of facilities available, including memory care

Assistance scheduling tours and understanding the different pricing structures

Help ensuring the move-in process is as seamless as possible

Resources and information such as Veterans Aid and Assistance and State resources

To connect with one of A Place for Mom's Senior Living Advisors or learn more about the resources and tools available in finding the right living situation for your loved one visit aplaceformom.com .

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Our mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. We are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of our community customers. For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com .

About Joan Lunden

Joan Lunden is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, motivational speaker, and a proud advocate for families seeking quality senior living and care options for their parent or loved one. Joan Lunden has been a trusted voice in American homes for more than 30 years. For nearly two decades, Lunden greeted viewers each morning on Good Morning America bringing insight to the day's top stories. She is a special correspondent on the TODAY Show.

Lunden is a mother of seven including two sets of teen twins. She has juggled being a working mom while caring for an aging parent and brings this experience to her role as the spokesperson for the nation's leading senior referral service, A Place for Mom , a company helping caregivers and families find the right care and resources for their loved one.

SOURCE A Place for Mom, Inc.

