A Place for Mom Named a Top 100 Company to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom, Inc., the largest senior living referral service in North America, is proud to announce that it has been named to FlexJobs' annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2020. This list is based on an analysis of more than 54,000 companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. A Place for Mom is one of 100 companies that had the highest number of remote job openings on the FlexJobs site in 2019. A "remote job" is defined as a professional-level job that allows the worker to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Remote jobs are also known as telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs, and work-from-home jobs. Overall, the number of people telecommuting in the U.S. has increased 159% since 2005.

"I am passionate about building a culture of engaged employees to support our mission-oriented organization and best serve our customers," said Rebecca Bursky, Chief Human Resources Officer at A Place for Mom. "We continue to support flexible work by offering part-time and remote jobs, including our senior living advisors, best known as our local resident experts, who are located in their home cities across North America."

As an employer, A Place for Mom seeks candidates who want to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families and fosters a company culture that values teamwork and work-life balance. Eligible employees receive competitive benefits, including comprehensive medical insurance, flexible spending accounts, life and disability insurance, a 401(k) with company match, paid time off, employee discounts, and more. The company believes in living its values, making an impact, doing what's best for seniors, and continuous improvement.

Remote work brings very real benefits to both employers and workers. While the average person can save about $4,000 a year by working from home, employers experience a wide range of benefits from remote work as well. Cost savings, access to a greater talent pool, stronger retention rates, and higher productivity are a few of the compelling reasons companies are strategically integrating remote workers into their workforce.

"The most notable change we've seen over the past year is not so much the growth in the sheer volume of remote job listings, but the growth in the variety of remote job titles these companies are seeking to hire," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Companies are expanding the range of professional positions they're allowing to work from home. It's important to keep in mind that this list represents the jobs that are only formally reported and advertised as remote. I believe the true scope of remote work is much larger, with informal and ad hoc work-from-home arrangements increasingly common. Of course, all of this is ultimately fantastic news for remote job seekers across all career fields and levels," Sutton concluded.

A Place for Mom is focused on expanding its talented team, seeking to fill both entry-level and seasoned positions across diverse functions from creative and tech to finance, sales and HR. There are more than one hundred openings right now and the company will be filling hundreds more new jobs over the next few years.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Our mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. We are a growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of our community customers.

For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work, specializing in full-time and part-time remote jobs, employee and freelance jobs, and on-site jobs with flexible, part-time, and alternative schedules. Since its start in 2007, FlexJobs has helped more than 4 million people in their job searches and has created the largest vetted database of legitimate flexible job opportunities in over 50 career categories. In addition, FlexJobs provides robust career support, including curated expert resources and career coaching services, to partner with job seekers in all phases of their journey. A trusted source in the media, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets such as CNN, Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNBC, Forbes, and many others.

For more information, visit www.flexjobs.com.

