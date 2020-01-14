A Place for Mom Selects Kansas City Region for New Office

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Place for Mom, Inc. (APFM) announced today the opening of its new office in Overland Park, Kansas. The largest senior care referral service in North America, with offices in Seattle, New York City and Naples, Florida, is growing its business and plans to create more than 600 jobs in the Kansas City metro area in the coming years.

"We are committed to creating a world-class operation in the Kansas City area as we continue to transform our business to best serve our customers," said Larry Kutscher, Chief Executive Officer of A Place for Mom. "Overland Park will be home to several key areas of our business that will have a direct impact on our company's mission to empower families to make informed and confident senior housing decisions that best fit their unique needs."

A Place for Mom's new office will be the home to several job categories that are core to the company's business operations including managerial talent, finance and human resources professionals, local advisors, information technology experts, engineers, designers, writers, customer service associates and other support staff functions. Hiring is already underway, and there will be openings at all levels, from recent college graduates to senior management. Interested candidates are encouraged to view opportunities and apply at aplaceformom.com/about/careers .

"We're thrilled A Place for Mom has chosen Kansas for its new location. The jobs created and the investment in Overland Park will have a significant impact on the Greater Kansas City region," Kansas Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. "We look forward to welcoming A Place for Mom to the Kansas community and working with them as they grow their presence in our state."

Founded in 2000, A place for Mom today employs more than 500 senior living experts and works with more than 16,000 provider communities in the United States and Canada. By growing its core operations, APFM will be able to continue to provide the most up-to-date information, tools, and options to help customers find the senior living arrangement that would best meet their specific needs.

"Overland Park regularly ranks among the top places for families in the nation, including caring for members of our extended family," said Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach. "It's truly an honor for Overland Park to be home to A Place for Mom, a company that provides insight and information to make it a little easier to give the compassionate and necessary attention our parents and elders deserve. We look forward to supporting the company's growth and its 600 employees in the coming years."

The Kansas City Area Development Council was proud to work with a number of regional partners in attracting A Place for Mom to the Kansas City region including the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council, the Kansas Department of Commerce, Occidental Management, Parker + Lynch/Ajilon, CBRE, Evergy, Kansas Gas, Johnson County Community College, and TeamKC.

"The Kansas City region naturally excels at customer care and offers competitive location advantages for companies from both coasts that need to serve a North American customer base," said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "We are excited to welcome A Place for Mom into our region's operational and shared services corridor in KC Heartland."

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is an online platform connecting families searching for senior care services with a team of experienced advisors providing insight-driven and personalized solutions. Our mission, as the leader in senior care advisory, is to be a trusted destination for families and our community customers. We are a quickly growing organization with over 500 senior living experts connecting hundreds of thousands of families every year to one of our community customers.

For more information, visit www.aplaceformom.com or follow @APlaceForMom .

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as "KC Heartland." As a center for technology, entrepreneurship and artistry, Kansas City's headquartered companies include Hallmark, Garmin, Cerner, Sprint and H&R Block. With entrepreneurial support assets including the Kauffman Foundation, KC ranks first in the nation for its startup growth rate.

Visit KC.org or follow @KCHeartland for more details.

SOURCE A Place for Mom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aplaceformom.com

