A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Commits to Comfort and Community in Gainesville, FL

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration has established itself as not only a trusted business, but also a dedicated community partner. This company is passionate about making a positive impact beyond its top-tier air conditioner repair, maintenance, and installation operations in Florida.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, a leading provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) services in Central and North Florida, is excited to announce its ongoing commitment to exceptional customer service and unwavering support for the communities it serves.

A Plus Air Conditioning prioritizes giving back to the community they serve. The Gainesville AC repair company fosters strong partnerships with organizations like the North Florida Builders Association, North Florida Contractors Association, and Builders Association of North Central Florida, offering valuable internship opportunities.

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration's deep-rooted dedication to the community was seen in its over $35,000 donation to a local charity in 2023. Since the company's founding in 1998, Bob and Denice McCollum have placed a high value on giving back to the community that has helped them.

"We believe it's important to support our local community," said Bob McCollum, co-founder of A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. "Our team is passionate about making a positive impact, and we are proud to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors and friends."

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is a licensed and insured company with a proven track record of excellence. They are a proud American Standard Comfort Care Dealer, ensuring customers receive top-of-the-line products and services. This Gainesville furnace repair company is also actively involved in industry associations, including the Florida Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Contractors Association (FRACCA), Gainesville Air Conditioning Contractors Association (GACCA), and Builders Association of Central Florida.

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration offers a wide range of services, including AC maintenance, repair, installation, duct cleaning, and refrigeration repair services. The business has an unrivaled reputation for efficiency, expertise, and professionalism and it consistently strives for customer satisfaction.

For homeowners and businesses in Central and North Florida, A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration remains the trusted partner for all HVAC needs. With 24/7 emergency service and a commitment to quality, the company continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the HVAC industry.

Interested in learning more about A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration's commitment to the community? Visit their website at https://aplusairconditioning.com/ or search for Gainesville heating and cooling near me .

About A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration:

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation services in Central and North Florida. Founded in 1998, the company has become renowned for its commitment to customer service, community involvement, and unparalleled expertise in HVAC services.

