A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Leads the Charge in Eco-Friendly HVAC Solutions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. , Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, a premier provider of emergency heating and cooling services in Gainesville, is dedicated to navigating the upcoming shift in the HVAC industry with a commitment to eco-friendly practices and superior customer care. As the industry gears up for significant changes mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is proactively training its technicians and informing customers about the transition to new refrigerants.

The HVAC industry is on the brink of a major transformation with the phasedown of R-410A refrigerant. Known for its high global warming potential, R-410A has been the refrigerant of choice for residential air conditioning and heat pump systems. However, starting in January 2025, the EPA will require a shift to more environmentally friendly refrigerants.

The transition away from R-410A will not render existing HVAC systems obsolete overnight. However, it does signal a significant shift in the industry. Homeowners with systems using R-410A may face higher maintenance and repair costs as the availability of R-410A decreases.

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is at the forefront of this transition, focusing on educating both its technicians and customers about the new refrigerants and their benefits. The company's training programs are designed to ensure that their team is fully prepared to handle the new refrigerants. By staying informed and adapting to these changes, A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is helping its clients make more sustainable choices for their HVAC needs.

Homeowners and businesses in Gainesville can rely on A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration for expert advice and support during this transition. Whether you need to service an existing system or are exploring options for a new, more environmentally friendly unit, the team at A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration is equipped to provide the guidance and solutions you need as your trusted ac maintenance company .

"We are dedicated to helping our customers navigate these important changes in the HVAC industry," said Danny Towers, contact person at A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. "Our goal is to ensure that our clients are well-informed and prepared for the future, while also contributing to a healthier environment."

A Plus Air Conditioning and Refrigeration offers comprehensive HVAC services including air conditioning maintenance, repair, and installation. As the industry evolves, the company remains committed to providing high-quality service and maintaining its position as a trusted partner for air conditioning in Gainesville, FL .

