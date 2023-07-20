A POWERFUL NEW MULTIMEDIA TOOL EXPANDS CONTENT CREATORS' FAN FOLLOWERS AND ENRICHES COMMUNITY INTERACTIONS

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gan Jing World announced release of Multimedia Format Hashtag Aggregation, a powerful feature that tags together content across multiple media types: videos, shorts, live streams, articles, blogs, photos, and soon podcasts.

These content forms that were once separated across different platforms and spaces are collected together on a single page that is categorized by a creator-led theme or topic of interest. 

Influencers and content creators can launch their own Hashtag Campaigns, building a panoramic view into their topics and events that sees the world through fans' eyes.

Creators can use these dynamic campaigns to drive rich community interactions and garner support or interest for a variety of use-cases, including:

  • Starting a conversation
  • Event planning and post-event engagement
  • Product launches
  • On-site interactive sessions
  • Exclusive content releases
  • Q&As

Get started by creating a post with a unique hashtag that has never been used before. A dedicated page will be automatically created and the aggregation tool will conveniently display all forms of content submitted with that hashtag.

Users can interact with one another in real-time on topics and events through their preferred media. When creating a new post of any media type, use existing hashtag(s) in the description or title to automatically add it onto that hashtag's dedicated page.

A recent event hashtag campaign #GoViralGJWmt0 shows the aggregator tool in action as a collection of user-submitted photos, videos, and other posts capture the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Gan Jing World headquarters building in upstate New York.

The varied media types brought together share an added dimension in capturing the special event day that social media influencer Ben Hedges, who was present at the opening, says can be felt as if you were brought to the scene.

The multimedia feature leverages technology as a tool, instead of as an exclusive feature of its platform, placing the topic of interest at the center.

GJW Media Relations Director Nick Janicki shared his thoughts on how the new feature reflects the mission and starting point for Gan Jing World's feature enhancements: "That sense of community reflects the company's mission of putting traditional values before technology.

"While other social media platforms are trying to pull people into the virtual world, Gan Jing World uses technology to help people reconnect through traditional interactions."

Gan Jing World is a new family-friendly social platform that seeks to foster positive and uplifting engagement in its community, helping people recall the importance of strong bonds in the family and community to nurturing the mind and spirit. The platform allows for a multimedia sharing environment, where the fundamental mission is to create positive change in the world through showcasing inspiring content that uplifts society.

