A Powerful Partnership Forms in the Hospitality Industry

ECEP Aligns with National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elite Catering + Event Professionals (ECEP), a coalition of 14 international diversified caterers, event production and hospitality companies, has joined the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA), giving ECEP a powerful voice in Washington.

ECEP and NAMA worked with Congress to get the catering/food service industry declared as "essential services" and are now working with the Internal Revenue Service to advocate for hospitality firms who have yet to receive their Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC).

WHAT AND WHO IS ECEP

"Our industry generates billions in revenue and employment, yet desperately needed a voice in Congress and was in dire need of advocacy, leadership, and collaboration," says Susan Lacz, founder of Ridgewells Catering in Washington DC, one of the nation's largest privately held catering companies. Her mission as inaugural president of ECEP, is finding ways to propel the global catering and events industry forward through advocacy and innovation.

ECEP is dedicated to creating change through education and in 2023 will hold its second Symposium in Palm Springs, California, February 27 – March 2.

For more information on ECEP and its members, https://www.ecep.org/

