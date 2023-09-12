A Practical Guide for Caretakers Written by an Intergenerational Psychologist

News provided by

Forbes Books

12 Sep, 2023, 11:46 ET

"Solace in the Storm: Caring for Loved Ones of Every Generation" by Dr. Merle Griff is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace in the Storm: Caring for Loved Ones of Every Generation by Dr. Merle Griff is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

At some point in our lives, we will be called upon to serve as a caretaker—either for children, spouses, our parents, or even grandchildren. While we may begin this journey as an act of love, many will be challenged to find quick, easy, practical guidance to help survive the stress of caring for a loved one.

Continue Reading
Dr. Merle Griff Releases Solace in the Storm with Forbes Books
Dr. Merle Griff Releases Solace in the Storm with Forbes Books

That's where Dr. Merle Griff enters the picture. In her book, Solace in the Storm, Dr. Griff offers solutions to common problems faced by caregivers informed by her experience as a therapist and CEO of an adult daycare program.

Dr. Griff will help you fend off uninvited opinions from friends and family members, navigate complex healthcare systems, ask for help, and find time for yourself to process your emotions and recharge. She supports her advice with stories from people who have faced similar challenges. In her book, she looks at caregiving at all stages of the human lifecycle, from childhood to older adulthood.

Solace in the Store is a lifelong resource for quick tips and words of support and encouragement.

"From parenthood, from caring for my mother and husband, and from listening to my clients, I've learned a lot about caregiving—lessons that you only learn from practical experience," Dr. Griff said. "When you're overwhelmed, stressed, and have your hands full, you need ideas that are quick, easy, and digestible. This book is meant to be a valuable guide for readers full of information to seamlessly integrate into your life."

About Dr. Merle Griff
Merle D. Griff, PhD, is Founder and CEO of SarahCare, an adult day health program with locations throughout the United States. She began her career working with children as a play therapist and developed therapeutic techniques that are used throughout the world. Dr. Griff brings her clinical expertise and personal experience, as a mother, grandmother, and family caregiver for her mother and her husband to her podcast about caregiving throughout the life cycle, Caught Between Generations.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Forbes Books Media Contact: Laura Grinstead, [email protected] 

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

CEO Finds Balance Between Compassion and the Bottom Line

Talent Sourcing Executive Challenges Leaders to Embrace Human-Centric HR Priorities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.