A Practical Guide to Writing Risk Management Plans - CPD Accredited Online Training Course

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Nov, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "A Practical Guide to Writing Risk Management Plans (RMPs) Training Course"  has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the EU, all companies are required to provide risk management plans (RMPs) for every new product, whether generic products or new chemical entities, and these RMPs must also be modified and updated throughout the lifetime of a medicine.

This intensive one-day course will provide you with an invaluable overview of writing and maintaining RMPs, with practical advice to ensure you achieve regulatory compliance. You will discuss best practice for using the EU templates and risk minimisation tools to enhance the benefit/risk of your product.

The programme has been fully revised to cover the latest updates and new requirements, including amendments made to the previous template.

Benefits of attending:

  • Gain an overview of ICH and EU RMPs - their production and ongoing maintenance
  • Clarify the documentation to be supplied to regulators and the process for RMPs
  • Learn what happened in the EU RMP update and explore the new requirements
  • Discuss the EU templates and their completion - generic and innovative products
  • Understand the relationship between RMPs, post-authorisation safety and efficacy studies, safety reviews and PBRERs
  • Discuss the RMP and risk minimisation follow-up

Certification:

  • CPD: 6 hours for your records
  • Certificate of completion

This course will be relevant for those working in pharmacovigilance who are involved with writing RMPs, including medical directors/QPPVs who approve such plans. It will also be of interest to those who work with pharmacovigilance, eg in regulatory affairs, clinical, pre-clinical, sales and marketing, legal, commercial and quality.

Course Agenda:

An introduction to RMPs

  • Outline and purpose of ICH E2E
  • The implementation of ICH E2E
  • National adoption of ICH E2E
    • Europe
    • USA
    • Japan
    • Arab States

Outline of EU RMPs

  • The current EU module V requirements
  • Generic, innovator and advanced therapy products
  • Additional documents to supply to the regulators
  • Safety reporting timelines for RMPs
  • EU RMP update and new requirements

The EU templates and their completion - generic and innovator products

  • The EU generic template - EU requirements (module V)
  • The EU generic RMP versus innovator RMP
  • The EU template for innovator products

Completion of RMPs in other countries

The EU RMP and relationship with other documents

  • The RMP post-authorisation safety and efficacy studies
  • The RMP and PBRERs
  • The RMP and safety reviews

The RMP and Risk Minimisation Follow up

Overview of the sections of the EU RMP template

  • Part I - Product overview
  • Part II - Safety specification modules SI-SVIII
  • Part III - Pharmacovigilance plan including safety studies
  • Part IV - Plans for post-authorisation efficacy studies
  • Part V - Risk minimisation activities including effectiveness measures
  • Part VI - Summary of the risk management plan
  • Part VII - Annexes

Final discussion session

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af9llp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals - 2 Day Accredited Virtual Training Course

Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals - 2 Day Accredited Virtual Training Course

The "Consultative Selling for Pharma Professionals Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Organisations need to work...
North America Digital Vaccine Market Report 2023: A $424.78 Million Market in 2022 - ,AI-Driven Vaccine Developments, Telehealth Integration, and mRNA Vaccine Advancements to 2028

North America Digital Vaccine Market Report 2023: A $424.78 Million Market in 2022 - ,AI-Driven Vaccine Developments, Telehealth Integration, and mRNA Vaccine Advancements to 2028

The "North America Digital Vaccine Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.