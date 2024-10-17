A Premier Showcase for the Food and Beverage Industry in China | Expand Your Market at the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 12 to 14, 2024, the esteemed FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will unveil an upgraded experience, featuring ten distinguished exhibit categories: Meat & Aquatic Products, Leisure Foods, Dairy, Sweets & Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain & Raw Materials, Condiments & Oils, Coffee & Tea, Bakery & Light Meals, Food Processing & Packaging, and Prefabricated Dishes & Central Kitchen. This year's event will showcase a remarkable array of international pavilions, host three major global events, and feature over 15 industry summit forums, all within specially designated exhibition areas for coffee and gourmet foods, returning to the prestigious Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

As a premier platform in the food and beverage sector, FHC has long served as a vital conduit for international food and beverage brands seeking entry into the Chinese market. This year, we have welcomed high-caliber international pavilions from more than 24 countries and regions, uniting in Shanghai to present exquisite delicacies from across the globe, including USA, EU, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, Canada, UK, Thailand, Spain, Türkiye, Cyprus, Italy, Australia, Germany, Austria, Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic, Vietnam, South Africa, Netherlands, Denmark, Uruguay.

With the strong rebound of China's economy, the barriers to international travel and commerce have been lifted, paving the way for robust business opportunities. The Chinese government is committed to enhancing fiscal policies and implementing expansionary measures to foster economic recovery.

Attendees can also look forward to a variety of captivating events, including forums and international competitions.

Featured Competitions:

2024 FHC Shanghai International Coffee & Food Festival

2024 FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition

2024 FHC China International Pastry and Bakery Competition

2024 Shanghai Fashion Drinks Competition

2024 China Cup Tasters Championship

Highlighted Forums:

FHC International Meat Import and Export Forum

Future Food Design Conference

China Canned Food Technology Progress and Innovation Development Forum

China Brand Innovation and Development Forum

The year 2024 presents a golden opportunity for import and export traders in the food, beverage, and catering industries to re-establish their presence in the market. The FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show, taking place from November 12 to 14, 2024, at the SNIEC, will welcome over 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries, providing an unparalleled platform for networking with customers, importers, and agents. This event serves as a vital hub for maintaining personal connections and unlocking business potential. Secure your booth today to expand your footprint in the Chinese market!

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. boasts over 30 years of exhibition expertise. After 27 years, the FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show has emerged as a leading exhibition in the food, beverage, and catering industry, significantly contributing to the growth of Sinoexpo's food and beverage sectors. It also stands as a key event in Informa Markets' global portfolio of hotel catering and food exhibitions.

We are looking forward to see you on November. Please get your free ticket on:

https://reg.fhcchina.com/en/user/register?_ga=2.163533436.1772863835.1729143857-1377372733.1675651029

Contact us

Ordering Booth:

Alex Ni

Tel: +86 21 3339 2242

[email protected]

Media & Visitor:

Lizzy Chen

Tel: +86 21 3339 2566

[email protected]

