A Private, Chauffeured Exploration of London and the UK Awaits You with Evan Evans

LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Evan Evans, the recipient of the 2018 "Service Provider of the Year" award from UKinbound, has launched an exclusive collection of ten private chauffeured experiences. Selected from our best-selling itineraries and crafted into a selection of luxury, immersive experiences, you'll enjoy the personal services of an expert guide and a separate driver as you travel in an elite collection of luxury vehicles around London and the United Kingdom.

Whether you're traveling solo, as a couple, as a group or as a family, Evan Evans is proud to offer a modern and prestigious fleet that caters to everyone. You can choose from either a Mercedes E-Class or V-Class for our selected experiences, or from our full range that includes Jaguars, eco-friendly hybrids and vintage vehicles with our bespoke experiences.

For our unique Vintage Collection, step back in time and travel like royalty with our superb collection of classic cars. Choose from the Rolls Royce Phantom and a range of Bentley's including the Bentley S3, Bentley MK VI, Bentley RT LWB, and Bentley Azure convertible, plus the Morris Minor 'Million'.

If you would like to travel inside an eco-friendlier vehicle, you can enjoy a comfortable, quiet journey inside a Toyota Prius hybrid that is built with the environment in mind--featuring innovative ecological plastic derived from plants in its interior and a world-first solar-powered ventilation system.

Our private chauffeured experiences give you the flexibility to create your own unique experience. So, sit back and relax as an Evans Evans' personal private guide brings you up close and personal to some of the most sought-after sites in the United Kingdom. From half-day to full day experiences, with pickup and return to your hotel, here are just a few of the exceptional offerings:

Have a leisurely morning and then enjoy an afternoon exploring two of London's most famous sites with your personal guide on Crown Jewels of London and River Cruise . Learn about the history of St Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London and see the priceless Crown Jewels in person. At St Paul's , discover the breathtaking splendor of Sir Christopher Wren's architectural magnum opus with origins dating back to 1673 and experience the spectacular views of London from the Golden Gallery. At the historic Tower of London , learn about the origins and history of "The Tower" and hear tales of imprisonment and execution. Get up close with the Star of Africa , the largest cut and most valuable diamond in the world. Afterwards, cruise along the magnificent River Thames and view London's beautiful waterfront from a different perspective. The 4 ½ -hour tour is offered at £335.00 per person based on two passengers traveling in a Mercedes vehicle.

Crown Film Locations explores the magnificent London film locations from the famous TV series The Crown on this spectacular five-hour guided private experience. See the settings for where Elizabeth married Prince Phillip and where King George VI's funeral was held prior to Elizabeth being crowned Queen. Explore the settings for Buckingham Palace and the dramatic façade for the gala scene with The Queen and Prince Phillip adorned in tiara and tux. Your expert guide will bring the incredible royal history to life as you follow in the footsteps of the much-loved Claire Foy and Matt Smith . You'll also visit Blythe House , the Lyceum Theatre, and The Old Royal Naval College, iconic sites and settings for the series, and for other famous films. The 5-hour tour is offered at £329.00 per person based on two passengers traveling in a Mercedes vehicle.

Visit Stonehenge and Bath , two of Britain's finest UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and travel back thousands of years in time as we take you on a journey into England's prehistoric, Neolithic past before being transported thousands of years forward into its ancient Romans and more recent Georgian history. Step back in time 5,000 years as we visit Stonehenge, the best-known prehistoric monument in Europe . Take a step inside the reconstructed Neolithic houses, furnished with replica axes, pottery and other artifacts , and listen as our guide brings the fascinating history of Stonehenge to life. Who built Stonehenge? Why was it built? Discover the answer to these questions and more. In the afternoon you'll have a scenic tour of the historic city of Bath , originally built as a place of well-being and relaxation by the Romans over 2,000 years ago. You will visit the famous Roman Baths, home to Britain's only natural thermal hot springs. The scenic drive through this delightful city, where the ancient world is intertwined with threads of medieval and more recent Georgian history, provides an excellent introduction to the major sights of beautiful Bath where the buildings above street level date from the 19th century. The 10-hour tour is offered at £599.00 per person based on two passengers traveling in a Mercedes vehicle .

Hampton Court and Windsor Castle combines a visit to two of the UK's most beautiful and historic royal homes on this fantastic full-day experience. Our expert guide will bring the history of these two Royal residences to life. Windsor Castle; ancestral home of the British Royal family and the largest, is the only continuously occupied castle in Europe . Step inside St. George's Chapel, the site of the wedding of HRH Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle in 2018, and where the tombs of several previous monarchs are located, including Henry VIII and Charles I. Walk through the State Apartments, the centerpiece of the castle and reputed to be the grandest apartments in England , where some of the most beautiful works of art from the Royal Arts Collection can be seen. A display of typical British pomp and pageantry takes place every morning at the Changing the Guard ceremony. A favorite summer home of King Henry VIII, Hampton Court Palace is an opulent fusion of architectural styles from very different periods in English history. Best-known as a Tudor Palace, it epitomizes both Tudor and, later, Baroque styles. You'll visit the lavish State Rooms, the Great Hall, The Chapel Royal and wander through its vast medieval kitchens and cellars, which will provide you with a fascinating insight into the complexity and challenges faced tryi ng to feed six hundred people in the 16th century. Outside, explore 60 acres of spectacular formal gardens and lose yourself in the world-famous maze, the oldest surviving hedge maze in the UK. The 8-hour tour is offered at £555.00 per person based on two passengers traveling in a Mercedes vehicle.

About Evan Evans

Evan Evans is the longest-established and largest sightseeing company in London, and has been accompanying visitors on city tours and out-of-town excursions since 1933. Our exciting range of tours bring you the best Britain has to offer, from majestic palaces and castles and quaint country villages to the historic cities of Bath, Oxford and Canterbury. All tours are operated to the highest standard of quality on our new fleet of luxury, air-conditioned coaches and are escorted by professional local guides, whose wealth of knowledge and experience will ensure you have a day out to remember.

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, The TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit working to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain vibrant for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported some 50 sustainable tourism projects worldwide. The Foundation's guiding principle is to encourage sustainable tourism development through conservation, leadership and support for communities. Foundation priorities are set by the Steering Committee, which includes sustainability leaders Céline Cousteau and Costas Christ. Past project partners include WWF, Conservation International, WildAid, The Travel Foundation and The National Trust in the UK. Current initiatives include supporting various women's social enterprises through the Artisan Alliance, the recently announced Wildlife Conservation Society's Big Cat fund, WE.org and inspiring nature advocates like Céline Cousteau and Terri Irwin. To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at treadright.org

