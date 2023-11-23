A prominent US based healthcare system chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management needs

News provided by

Mage Data

23 Nov, 2023, 10:08 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™, a leading provider of data security and privacy solutions has announced the addition of a prominent US based healthcare system into their customer family.

Leveraging Mage Data's cutting edge Test Data Management solution, the customer aims to effortlessly access and provision anonymized, privacy-compliant test data from cloud environments. This capability ensures that their testing and development teams can conduct rigorous testing and support operations without the risk of exposing sensitive data. The anonymization techniques used also ensures that the data remains realistic and usable for the diverse testing scenarios in cloud environments.

With the critical importance of data privacy and compliance in the healthcare landscape, the Mage Test Data Management solution will empower the organization to adhere to global and local data protection laws including healthcare specific laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"The addition of such a reputed organization to our roster of customers is a testament to the effectiveness of our Test Data Management solution in meeting the unique challenges faced by the healthcare sector. Our solution's capabilities align perfectly with their needs to streamline their testing processes and improve operational efficiencies while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance" said Ashok Krishnarao, VP of Business Development at Mage Data™."

"We are excited to continue expanding our growing family of satisfied customers with the addition of this reputable organization" said Anil Bhat, Senior VP of Engineering and Customer Success at Mage Data™. "The continued success of our Test Data Management solution in the market stands as a testament to our commitment to enable seamless and secure testing practices and to empower organizations with the tools needed to navigate the complex data privacy regulatory environment."

This collaboration marks a significant stride for Mage Data in their journey towards fortifying data security and privacy for enterprises looking to seamlessly provision test data provisioning from cloud environments within the healthcare domain.

About Mage™:

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and to check out the company's solutions.

SOURCE Mage Data

Also from this source

Mage Data™ launches Mage R22.2 - the latest update to the Mage Data Security Platform's best-in-class features

Mage Data™ launches Mage R22.2 - the latest update to the Mage Data Security Platform's best-in-class features

Mage Data™ today announced the launch of the latest update to the Mage Data Security Platform with the release of Mage R22.2. This update introduces...
A Japanese Technology Conglomerate chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management needs

A Japanese Technology Conglomerate chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management needs

Mage Data™, the leading data security and privacy solutions provider has announced the addition of one of the world's leading technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.