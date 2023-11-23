A prominent US based healthcare system chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management needs

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™, a leading provider of data security and privacy solutions has announced the addition of a prominent US based healthcare system into their customer family.

Leveraging Mage Data's cutting edge Test Data Management solution, the customer aims to effortlessly access and provision anonymized, privacy-compliant test data from cloud environments. This capability ensures that their testing and development teams can conduct rigorous testing and support operations without the risk of exposing sensitive data. The anonymization techniques used also ensures that the data remains realistic and usable for the diverse testing scenarios in cloud environments.

With the critical importance of data privacy and compliance in the healthcare landscape, the Mage Test Data Management solution will empower the organization to adhere to global and local data protection laws including healthcare specific laws such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

"The addition of such a reputed organization to our roster of customers is a testament to the effectiveness of our Test Data Management solution in meeting the unique challenges faced by the healthcare sector. Our solution's capabilities align perfectly with their needs to streamline their testing processes and improve operational efficiencies while maintaining the highest standards of data security and compliance" said Ashok Krishnarao, VP of Business Development at Mage Data™."

"We are excited to continue expanding our growing family of satisfied customers with the addition of this reputable organization" said Anil Bhat, Senior VP of Engineering and Customer Success at Mage Data™. "The continued success of our Test Data Management solution in the market stands as a testament to our commitment to enable seamless and secure testing practices and to empower organizations with the tools needed to navigate the complex data privacy regulatory environment."

This collaboration marks a significant stride for Mage Data in their journey towards fortifying data security and privacy for enterprises looking to seamlessly provision test data provisioning from cloud environments within the healthcare domain.

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data.

