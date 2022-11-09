The 2022 Conference provided career and professional development, unparalleled networking opportunities and nationally known expert panelists and speakers during its week-long schedule of events for professionals at all levels.

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An estimated eight thousand professionals from across the country gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center from September 27 to October 1 to attend The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) 44th Annual Conference and Expo in Atlanta. The 2022 theme, A Promise Kept, highlighted NBMBAA®'s continued commitment to empowering young Black professionals and advancing entrepreneurs nationwide.

A Promise Kept: The National Black MBA Association® (NBMBAA®) Hosted Its 44th Annual Conference and Expo September 27 - October 1 In Atlanta

More than three hundred Fortune 1000 companies and nationally known brands participated in the expo. Those companies actively recruited attendees, conducted interviews, and even hired on-site. As a result, the networking opportunities for managers and other mid-level professionals were expansive, with many attendees making professional connections that otherwise may not have been possible.

This year's event was not without a bit of star power. The impressive 2022 speaker roster included The Honorable Andre Dickens, Mayor Of Atlanta; Pinky Cole, Founder & Visionary - Slutty Vegan Atl; Dapper Dan, Fashion Innovator and Author; Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Centennial Chair at Vanderbilt University, Public Intellectual, and Best-Selling Author; Bem Joiner, Creative Culture Curator - Atlanta Influences Everything, LLC. and Arian Simone, Serial Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Investor, Best-Selling Author, and International Speaker. Civil rights legend and former Ambassador Andrew Young, Chairman of the Andrew J. Young Foundation, and Georgia State University President M. Brian Blake, Ph.D., served as honorary conference co-chairs. Additionally, the nightly entertainment featured prominent DJs and celebrities, including Derrick "D-Nice" Jones, Stokely from Mint Condition, and Jazzy Pha. The NBMBAA® Impact Awards Gala ended the impactful and inspirational week.

NBMBAA®'s 2022 event celebrated 44 years of providing incredible access, resources, and opportunities to Black professionals from across the globe and emphasized entrepreneurship and accessibility. NBMBAA® 45th Annual Conference and Exposition will be held in Philadelphia September 12-16, 2023.

For interview requests or more information, contact Jameka Whitten at [email protected] or call 704.965.3297.

About National Black MBA Association®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization that creates educational, career, and wealth-building opportunities for students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. Representing thousands of members in 44 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters, and over 500 corporate, academic and not-for-profit partners, the organization is dedicated to sponsoring initiatives and developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Visit us @ NBMBAA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn @theblackmba.

SOURCE The National Black MBA Association®