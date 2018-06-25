A Proposed Settlement has been Reached in the Class Action Lawsuit MSPA Claims 1, LLC v. Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company

MIAMI, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- If you paid for or were responsible as a full or partial risk entity for medical expenses of a Medicare Part C enrollee who was injured in an automobile accident and was insured by Ocean Harbor, your legal rights may be affected.

For more details on the class action and settlement along with dates to file a claim form, exclude yourself from the case, object to the settlement, or attend the next hearing go to www.MSPRecovery.com/OceanHarbor or call 305-398-0990.