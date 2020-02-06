A Proprietary Hemp Processing Solution Will Return Impressive Yields to Early Investors

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Infinitum, LLC was founded in 2018 by CEO Allen Witters and his highly experienced team to take advantage of unprecedented opportunities in the emerging hemp industry. The "Hemp Economy Services Platform" includes business services, whole plant hemp processing using our advanced proprietary technology, and cloud-based customer-centric software under the Gravitas Kannavis (GK) brand.

Positioned as a Nexus in the Hemp Industry, Gravitas is positioned to benefit from both supply and demand side needs. Our 3 main core competencies are:

Hemp Processing with our proprietary organic, solvent-less, zero waste, no-drying required technology,

Seedling/Clone Propagation and

Information Handling and Workflow Across the entire Industry Ecosystem.

Today, Gravitas, announced a general solicitation private placement offering ("Offering") solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

TERMS OF THE OFFERING

Offering investors 12% convertible bond, paid annually, with a 2X multiple (24% IRR) in 5 years.

The Securities offered are a maximum Two Thousand (2,000) Bonds issued by the Company at Twenty-Five Thousand ($25,000.00) Dollars per Bond, payable in cash at the time of subscription, and the membership interests in the Company issuable upon conversion of the Bonds. The minimum purchase is one (1) Bond. The Bonds have an annual rate of return of twelve percent (12%) simple interest, paid annually, with a maturity date of sixty (60) months following the date of issuance ("Issue Date") of each Bond.

For additional information, the offering and its documents are available on our offering portal https://invest.gravitas.vip

"We have successfully pivoted from an M&A focus on mid-market nutraceuticals to the emerging hemp economy where our proprietary approach, processes and systems will enable us to gain a healthy share of the market in the short and long term. This is an improved value proposition for our shareholders, investors, and strategic partners." said Allen Witters, CEO.

About Gravitas Infinitum

Gravitas Infinitum is a Health and Wellness Holding Company focused on developing the "Hemp Economy Services Platform" which includes business services, whole plant hemp processing using our advanced proprietary technology, and cloud-based customer-centric software under the Gravitas Kannavis (GK) brand.

Our rapid progress and overwhelming acceptance of the "10 Steps To Hemp Success" model, highlights an industry-wide need for advanced hemp processing, our ability to fill that with a technically superior and scalable approach.

"Having launched the Bond Offering on January 2nd of 2020 we have already closed the 1st $20,000,000, leaving $30,000,000 available for additional investors." Said CEO Allen Witters.

506(c) Legend:

These securities are being offered under an exemption provided by SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c). Only accredited investors who meet the SEC Regulation D 501 "accredited investor" accreditation standards and who provide suitable verification of accredited status may invest into this Offering.

Any historical performance data represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results;

Current performance may be different than the performance data presented;

The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data;

The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies;

The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements;

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

Luis Camarena

Managing Partner Asentex Communications

Luis.c@asentex.com

