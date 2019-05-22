SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A public forum on confronting hate amid rising bigotry and violence will be held in San Diego on June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The forum is sponsored by the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice, the National Conflict Resolution Center, and The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The free event, titled "A Path Forward," is being held in the wake of the recent shooting at the Chabad of Poway and will feature a panel of speakers from throughout the country who will share the lessons they've learned from dealing with crisis and tragedy in their communities.

"When violence happens, when hate happens, peacemakers always emerge. The Kroc School is honored to help bring four inspirational peacemakers to San Diego to help us learn how we can begin to heal our community," said Andrew Blum, executive director and professor of practice at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice.

The speakers are:

Rev. Tracy Howe Wispelwey, founder of Restoration Village Arts in Charlottesville, Va., is a songwriter, producer, activist and minister. She played a role in organizing efforts to counter the now infamous Unite the Right rally in 2017.

Rev. Kylon Middleton, pastor, Mount Zion AME Church, Charleston, S.C., is the leader of Charleston's Illumination Project, which aims to unite the community and strengthen citizen-police relationships. His best friend, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was among the nine people killed at the mass shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

Pardeep Singh Kaleka, author of "The Gift of Our Wounds," Oak Creek, Wis., helped found the organization Serve 2 Unite, which brings together young people from different religious and cultural backgrounds. His father was among the victims killed at the 2012 Sikh temple shooting in Oak Creek.

Joshua Sayles, director of community relations, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, is a member of the crisis management team that responded to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, 2018. He is vice president of the board of the Pennsylvania Jewish Coalition.

"The surest way to overcome fear or hatred is to meet and create a relationship with the other. Through dialogue we will recognize each other's humanity and learn from our shared experiences," said Steven P. Dinkin, president, National Conflict Resolution Center. Dinkin will moderate the forum.

"It is a great privilege to help bring these remarkable people together," said Jeff Light, editor and publisher of The San Diego Union-Tribune. "We believe this is an important moment for the voices of tolerance and social justice to be heard together in one forum."

The forum will be held at the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theatre at the University of San Diego campus.

Seating is limited and reservations are recommended.

Free registration at confrontinghate.com

