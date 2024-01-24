A Public Health Solution Grows on Trees: How HGOR's Award-Winning Tree Planting Plan Can Save Lives

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, Atlanta battled escalating public health concerns aggravated by rising summer temperatures. As climate change intensifies and annual heat-related deaths and hospitalizations increase, there is a pressing need to formulate a viable plan for future heat-filled summers. Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta City has identified one solution he deems a top priority for protecting residents—an innovative approach that literally grows on trees. Landscape architecture firm HGOR has outlined an award-winning, comprehensive plan to increase tree canopy coverage that is easily adaptable for any city experiencing similar challenges.

In collaboration with Trees Atlanta and Central Atlanta Progress, HGOR initiated a groundbreaking master plan in 2020 to expand the tree canopy in downtown Atlanta. The Downtown Atlanta Urban Tree Planting Plan's broad approach, applicable nationwide, addresses the complexities of urban planting, providing immediate action items that can benefit these areas now while ensuring sustainable solutions for decades to follow.

Key Challenges and Innovative Solutions

Obstacle 1: Urban Utilities

To overcome the challenge of intricate urban infrastructure, HGOR and the team cross-referenced utility files with site conditions, identified and considered 10,000 existing trees, and incorporated future development plans, creating a holistic framework for effective planting.

Obstacle 2: Limited Space

Drawing on years of urban planning and design expertise, the team navigated narrow downtown interstitial zones, establishing root zone parameters for optimal tree growth. The resulting Streetscape Typology Matrix guides planting decisions, ensuring viability in confined areas.

Obstacle 3: Urban Heat Island

Led by HGOR Principal Steve Sanchez's 30+ years of experience, tree selection prioritized 40 approved tree species, emphasizing native varieties adapted to local conditions. The plan aims to combat the urban heat island effect, enhancing survivability in adverse site conditions.

Actionable Template with Measurable Results

Breaking down the master plan into 48 sub-panels covering 2,342 acres, the team proposed planting 8,016 trees. To support implementation, a growth chart database projects increased coverage at five-, ten--, fifteen---, and twenty-year intervals. The plan's quantifiable benefits include:

Reduced Urban Heat Island: A predicted 200% increase in tree canopy over ten years and a 500% increase over twenty years, totaling 140 acres of coverage, can reduce peak temperatures by 2-9 degrees.

Stormwater Management: Intercepting over 76.7 million gallons of rainwater, reducing flooding, and promoting healthier urban streams.

Intercepting over 76.7 million gallons of rainwater, reducing flooding, and promoting healthier urban streams. Carbon Sequestration: In year one alone, the proposed trees absorb CO2 equivalent to 100 one-way trips from Atlanta to Los Angeles in a standard vehicle.

Improved Air Quality: Over two decades, the trees remove 2,250 pounds of particulate matter, mitigating respiratory and cardiovascular risks.

Path Forward and Nationwide Impact

As heat-related deaths outpace other extreme weather conditions, the Downtown Atlanta Tree Planting Plan provides a blueprint to mitigate public health crises in other urban areas across the U.S. HGOR's innovative approach not only safeguards Atlanta but pioneers a scalable solution for cities nationwide.

ABOUT HGOR

HGOR is an Atlanta-based planning and landscape architecture firm that provides holistic design approaches backed by decades of experience in cross-disciplinary innovation. Founded in 1992, HGOR develops people-centric, innovative, cost-effective, and strategically planned design solutions.

