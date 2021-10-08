A Pure Digital Art and Electronic Dance Experience - 'Party DJ Space Club' Offers Rare Opportunity with 2000 Exclusive NFT Images for Sale, Along with Access to The Moon Club

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Party DJ Space Club (PDSC) scheduled the official rollout of its digital dance party crypto art at an upcoming live Discord event , set for Friday, October 8 at 8 p.m. EST. Offering a full drop of 2000 images for sale to the public, PDSC is a unique collection of HD original-art DJ images depicted as throwing the most epic party in the universe. Each NFT is priced at 0.02 ETH, is absolutely limited to 2000, and includes full ownership with full unlimited commercial rights. All NFTs are recorded on the Ethereum blockchain, and fully sync to the OpenSea.io platform for selling or trading purposes.

"Party DJs give owners access to an exclusive club for next-level benefits, fun, and unlimited income opportunities," said PDSC. "We're creating rarity and scarcity with a limited edition of just 2000 minted images, and that includes elite VIP virtual nightclubs, secret rare drops, and early access to future collections. Every 50 NFTs purchased activates a surprise rare drop from the PDSC spaceship: a 1/40 ultra-rare Diamond NFT deposited into the buyer's personal OpenSea account!"

Party DJ Space Club: Roadmap

Each NFT in the PDSC collection is a completely unique 1/1 with fully rendered art of facial expressions, helmets, visors, space suits, and badges set against lush, colorful backgrounds. Some images are rarer than others, but generation protocols ensure that each purchase is randomized, giving equal chances for an ultra-rare drop every single time. The full five-phase PDSC Road Map includes:

Phase One: NFT launch, access to "The Moon Club," 40 limited edition Rare drops. Phase Two: Community voted and approved merchandise: hats, space shirts, etc. designed for Party DJ owners only; sales milestones with Rare NFT drops. Phase Three: NFT upgrades into Super Party DJs, with slamming turntable skills and special powers – further enhancing each NFT's rarity Phase Four: Planning for an official PDSC invite-only party event in Las Vegas , featuring some of the biggest EDM DJs practicing today, for a complete musical journey. Phase Five: Full launch of "The Moon Club" virtual game; PDSC NFTs transformed into 3D pixel art for all owners to see; meet other owners, share art, and listen to live DJ performances.

For up-to-the-minute information on PDSC and new product information, visit PDSC online.

About Party DJ Space Club (PDSC)

The PDSC is a crypto-based project developed by a passionate and collective diverse team from across the universe, including artists, developers, designers, and NFT enthusiasts. Matching world class music marketing, technical expertise, and a long-term plan, the PDSC team is responsible for launching and directing some of the largest EDM Festivals on the planet. In addition to creating other successful NFT projects, the PDSC goal is always to grow the community with future launches like "The Moon Club" and a VR game. Learn more at: www.PartyDJSpaceClub.com .

