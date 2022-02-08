A Quantum Leap in the Science of Coherent Water: Ańalemma Continues to Make Media Waves in Health and Wellness with Singular Water Wand - New Research Published Soon

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ańalemma (https://Ańalemma-water.com/) announced it was nearing the end of a comprehensive study featuring the effects of its signature crystal water tool on living systems. Developed by Dutch scientists, Ańalemma is a clear quartz, crystal tube-wand filled with a special "Mother Water" that transforms regular tap and bottled water into a supercharged, full spectrum, coherent state. Ańalemma has already documented a variety of positive, independently studied effects on living creatures that ingest the water – noting that another groundbreaking double-blind study is nearing completion. The Ańalemma tool is available directly from the company's website.

What is coherent water? Ańalemma device Ańalemma device

"We're very excited with the study results we're about to feature," said CEO Mario Brainovic. "Double-blind, placebo controlled, and randomized, we have measured the influence of Ańalemma water on the rise of ATP levels, on the levels of mitochondrial energy in humans. We've always said that the effects of Ańalemma are easy to see in those lucky enough to try the water, and that we've really only scratched the surface of what this water can achieve. But now those results are further backed by science. We will publish the results after they have been finalized, and will also feature this study on television. We've been invited to showcase Ańalemma as a health and wellness innovation in an upcoming episode of 'Viewpoint,' with Dennis Quaid."

Ańalemma: Original Studies Featuring GlycanAge*

The impact of Ańalemma water on human health was originally tested by scientists who employed an independent innovative method used to evaluate biological age and health through new biological markers: called the GlycanAge. The GlycanAge test precisely determines biological age, often in contrast to chronological age, and tells how old an individual actually is, serving as a useful tool to help assess overall health and wellness. The award-winning scientists who developed the test are at the forefront of biochemistry and molecular biology, having studied aging for over 20 years, publishing their findings in more than 120 scientific journals.

GlycanAge studies with Ańalemma used participants of both sexes and various ages. A GlycanAge test was first administered to create a base point, before participants began drinking Ańalemma water on a daily basis – at least one liter (35 oz) a day for three months. Study participants kept to their usual lifestyle routines: everything about their daily lives stayed the same except the water they drank. After three months, a second GlycanAge test was administered. The results were nothing short of astonishing.

All of the participants except one experienced an incredible 1-12 biological age revitalization/rejuvenation just by drinking Ańalemma water: over a decade of rejuvenation in some cases. Several Ańalemma studies were also conducted on plants watered with the special water. Those plants were found to release 50% more light (bio photons) than plants watered with regular water. Ańalemma literally increases the plants' vitality by 50% – directly enhancing their lifeforce.

"It's a fact that 99% of our molecules are water and that's why the quality, the kind of the water we drink, has an enormous influence on the quality of our lives," said Mario Brainovic. "And Ańalemma is easy: radically changing the state of drinking water with just a simple device. By swirling the Analemma tool through the water, normally chaotic H2O molecules form a liquid crystal structure. They start linking together and behaving harmonically. Water becomes alive – empowered and energized."

View the newest explainer video on YouTube. And follow Ańalemma on social media for the latest information on upcoming research and products: Facebook, Instagram.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact:

Mario Brainovic, CEO

+385913840338

[email protected]

SOURCE Ańalemma