A Quar-nucopia Package: Club Wyndham Offers 15-Night "Travel Bubbles" to Reunite Extended Families This Thanksgiving

Club Wyndham's quar- nucopia package comes complete with a $250 gift card to use towards pre-Thanksgiving must-haves, such as beer and wine delivery, meditation apps to find some Zen ahead of the inevitable election talk and grocery delivery to order all the must-have ingredients to whip-up a delicious Thanksgiving spread, right from the comfort and convenience of a fully-equipped vacation club suite.

"We're offering our quar-nucopia package so that families can reunite and gather at a new destination this holiday."

"As we approach the end of a very long year, we know that it's time for families to get a change of scenery after eating hundreds of meals in a row at the same table," said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer at Club Wyndham. "We're offering our quar-nucopia package so that families can enjoy each other's company while they reunite and gather around a different table at a new destination this holiday."

From now until November 6, 2020, families looking to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to extend their holiday (after all, remote work and school means setting up camp anywhere) can book a 16-to-18-day package* in a two-bedroom suite starting at $2,150 depending on location, at a participating Club Wyndham resort including:

For travelers looking to take their Turkey Day festivities out West, sister vacation club, WorldMark by Wyndham, will also supply the quar-nucopia package to families who stay for two weeks before the big meal in a one-bedroom suite starting at $2,590 at WorldMark Pinetop in Pinetop, AZ.

Club Wyndham's Thanksgiving Travel Bubbles provide a more comfortable way to travel, with most suites that offer multiple bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens and relaxed living spaces. Guests who stay at Club Wyndham resorts this holiday will experience all the comforts and amenities of home while celebrating getting back on vacation mode – and, with 95% of the U.S. population living within 300 miles of a Wyndham Vacation Club resort, it's easier than ever to load up the family and hit the road.

Interested families don't have to be vacation club members to take advantage of Club Wyndham's Thanksgiving Travel Bubbles. All travelers can book a holiday stay and get a taste of the vacation club lifestyle at ExtraHolidays.com/Thankful.

*OFFER DETAILS: Book by November 6, 2020. Travel by November 12, 2020. Mention promo code THANKFUL. Package quantities are limited (25) and may vary. Reservations include a $250 gift card, terms and conditions apply. Fifteen-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer and is non-refundable. Void where prohibited by law.

About Club Wyndham®

Club Wyndham is the flagship vacation club brand in the Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) portfolio, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 200 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what's on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

For more information, visit ClubWyndham.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @ClubWyndham; Facebook: @ClubWyndham; and Instagram: @ClubWyndham.

