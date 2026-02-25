A Quarter-by-Quarter Record of Monday.com's Guidance Statements Leading to the February 2026 Reversal

(NASDAQ: MNDY)

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities law violations by monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) in connection with the company's February 9, 2026 earnings release, in which it disclosed 2026 revenue guidance that was materially below both analyst consensus and the trajectory its executives had previously endorsed. Those who purchased MNDY shares during the relevant period and wish to discuss their legal rights.

The following timeline documents management's key forward-looking statements across the four quarters preceding the February 9, 2026 disclosure:

On August 12, 2025 (Q2 FY2025 call), management reported $299 million in quarterly revenue and an EPS beat of $1.09 against a $0.81 consensus. Despite the strong results, management cited temporary web-traffic softness from Google algorithm changes as a drag on its no-touch SMB channel. The stock fell 26% after the report.

On November 10, 2025 (Q3 FY2025 call), monday.com delivered $316.9 million in revenue versus the $312.3 million estimate and $1.16 EPS versus the $0.88 consensus. However, Q4 revenue guidance of approximately $329 million fell short of the Street's $333.7 million expectation. The stock declined nearly 21%. During this call, CFO Eliran Glazer endorsed the $1.5 billion FY2026 revenue consensus, claiming management as "confident" in being able to hit the figure.

At the September 2025 Investor Day, management presented long-term financial targets including 2027 revenue and margin goals. These targets anchored the valuation framework that analysts used to set price targets in the $170–$230 range.

On February 9, 2026 (Q4 FY2025 call), the company reported $333.9 million in Q4 revenue versus the $329.7 million estimate and $1.04 EPS versus the $0.60 consensus – both clear beats. Yet management guided FY2026 revenue to $1.452–$1.462 billion, roughly $38–$48 million below the previously endorsed $1.5 billion consensus. Management simultaneously withdrew its 2027 targets, stating it would "revisit long-term targets when there is greater visibility."

The progression from endorsing a $1.5 billion revenue figure to guiding below it – while simultaneously pulling longer-term targets – is the central focus of this investigation. MNDY shares fell more than 20% on February 9, with trading volume surging to well beyond normal levels.

