A Rainbow Like You Explores the Power of Hope and Healing Through the Tangled Fates of a Color-Blind Musician and a Teen Runaway Who Can See Music in Color

Inspired by a lifetime of chasing her favorite bands around the globe, award-winning TV producer turned fiction writer Andréa Fehsenfeld weaves a tale of scope and richness in A Rainbow Like You, a redemptive rock and roll odyssey about facing the music in a way you never have before.

A Rainbow Like You - Book Cover Andréa Fehsenfeld - author photo

Set against the backdrop of a touring rock band, A Rainbow Like You tells the tale of Adrian 'Jazzer' Johnson, a revered musician who finds himself at a creative crossroads. When he discovers teen runaway Hastings Sinclair hiding in his tour bus, it's the last thing he needs. As it turns out, Hastings knows a thing or two about music but in a very different way. A synesthete who can see music in color, when she offers to help color-blind Adrian unpack his creative block, it upends their lives in ways they never imagined.

The story behind the book:

In Andréa's own words: "The pressure cooker environment of being on tour was the perfect high stakes backdrop for a novel. Life on the road can rip apart someone's world. It's a nomadic, isolating existence, punctuated with extreme highs and lows. Relationships are constantly under strain. Braiding a struggling rock and roll icon and a mysterious teen runaway into those potent elements felt like a winning combination."

About the author:

A TV producer/writer with a passion for first class entertainment, Andréa Fehsenfeld has delivered over 200 TV commercials, series and movies for Fortune 500 companies, major networks and global brands. A lifelong book lover, in 2016 she channeled her storytelling skills into fiction writing. A Rainbow Like You is her second novel. Her debut novel, Completion, is being adapted for television.

A Rainbow Like You

ISBN #978-1-7752091-1-3 E: #978-1-7752091-4-0 / TPB $15.00 / 300 Pages / Pub date: October 27, 2020.

