A Rare Report Card: NORD Grades All 50 States on Rare Disease Policy Issues

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD®) published the latest edition of its annual State Report Card, which rates all 50 states and Washington, DC on the most important issues affecting the more than 25 million Americans living with a rare disease. The State Report Card was compiled using data through November 2021 and provides detailed analysis in grading each state on its performance on nine major policies of importance to the rare disease community such as newborn screening, Medicaid eligibility and prescription drug out-of-pocket cost protections.

"NORD was founded in 1983 by individuals fighting for policy change against all odds. We're proud to continue to identify ways the rare disease community can push their lawmakers to better support rare disease patients through the latest edition of our State Report Card," said Heidi Ross, Acting Vice President, Policy and Regulatory Affairs, NORD. "When NORD launched the State Report Card project in 2015, our goal was to create an easy-to-use resource to evaluate how effectively states were serving individuals and families living with rare diseases, provide insight into the advances being made across the country, and identify where we still need to work together and focus our attention."