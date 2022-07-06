A Realtor's Best Friend

FOLSOM, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belwood, a National iBuyer and Real Estate Investment company, has gone above and beyond for Realtors nationwide. For the very first time, an iBuyer is allowing Realtors across the US the opportunity to represent their company and earn double the traditional commissions. Agents from everywhere are able to source a typical Belwood "fixer" type of home and represent them as the Buyer's Agent. Next, Belwood sources local contractors in the area to fully renovate the home. Upon completion, the home is given back to the Agent to sell again! This process has doubled, even tripled typical Realtors commissions, and has changed the way Realtors are approaching the adjusted market.

Belwood Belwood

"When you work with traditional buyers and sellers, you'll get traditional commissions," says Bo Belmont, the CEO of Belwood, "When you find someone their forever home, that's your forever commission check." He continues, "Working with Belwood you will represent us on the acquisition as well as the resale." This process has grown Belwood's agent pool to over 2000 nationwide, giving Belwood the top spot in the iBuyer world.

Realtors interested in working with the national iBuyer only need to download the Belwood Agent App to start submitting fixers.

Media Contact:

Adnan Taha

916-571-4863

[email protected]

SOURCE Belwood