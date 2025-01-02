A Reason to Celebrate January 6th, World Float Day: Celebrating the Legacy of John C. Lilly and the Benefits of Float Therapy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Float Tank Association (FTA) is proud to announce the launch of a new global holiday: World Float Day, celebrated annually on January 6th! This day commemorates the groundbreaking work and birthday of Dr. John C. Lilly, the visionary scientist who pioneered the invention of float therapy. Together we celebrate the transformative holistic benefits of floating in 10 inches of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts.

Dr. John C. Lilly, a neuroscientist, psychoanalyst, and inventor, revolutionized the way we understand the human mind-body connection through his creation of the sensory deprivation tank in the 1950s. Decades later, his invention continues to influence wellness practices worldwide; helping people reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and promote physical healing.

"January 6th, World Float Day, is an opportunity to raise awareness about the scientifically proven benefits of floating and to encourage more people to discover this life-changing practice." - Jonathan Roug, President of the Float Tank Association.

The Benefits of Float Therapy

Float therapy has gained significant recognition in recent years as an effective tool for enhancing mental and physical well-being. Clinical studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that regular floating can:

The sensory deprivation environment helps lower cortisol levels, promoting relaxation and combating the effects of chronic stress. Enhance Creativity and Focus: By eliminating external distractions, floating fosters a state of mindfulness and mental clarity, benefiting artists, professionals, and problem-solvers alike.

Many floaters report better sleep patterns after sessions, as the relaxation effect carries over into their nightly rest. Support Mental Health: Floating has shown promise in reducing symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD; offering a natural complement to traditional therapeutic approaches.

Celebrating World Float Day

The Float Tank Association invites float centers, wellness enthusiasts, and communities worldwide to participate in the second inaugural World Float Day on January 6th, 2025. Activities include:

Special Discounts and Promotions: Call your local spa for special World Float Day deals! Locations globally can be found on the Float Tank Association website, https://www.floatation.org/

Community Sharing: Encouraging floaters to share their personal stories and experiences on social media using the hashtag #WorldFloatDay.

Ongoing Education: Stay up to date on the research of float therapy and frequently asked questions by joining the FTA Float Enthusiasts newsletter! https://www.floatation.org/float-faqs

About the Float Tank Association

The Float Tank Association is dedicated to supporting the growth of the float therapy industry through advocacy, education, and research. The FTA works to promote high standards of operation and to expand access to the benefits of float therapy for individuals worldwide.

SOURCE Float Tank Association