A Recent Article Seeks to Transform the Public's Perception of Personal Injury Law
Nicolette Daniel's second published article takes on stereotypes in the personal injury law industry and how they can harm both potential clients and attorneys
Oct 29, 2019, 08:41 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's face it--personal injury lawyers get a bad rap. Often scoffed at as "ambulance chasers" or as taking advantage of people in some of their most stressful and vulnerable moments, personal injury lawyers have steep mountains to climb when gaining the trust of potential clients and the general public. But Chief Strategy Officer for Patrick Daniel Law, Nicolette Daniel, is looking to change that perception.
Daniel has been gaining attention in the legal and business fields for her penchant for sharing her insightful insider views on the legal field, especially personal injury litigation. She recently received a nod from the Houston Business Journal noting the work she has done to combat negative stereotypes in the personal injury law field (https://bit.ly/2Bye3G6). Additionally, Daniel's latest article, "Ambulance Chasers: A Dangerous Misconception about Personal Injury Law," was picked up for online publication in the latest issue of the Houston Business Journal.
In her latest piece, Daniel seeks to dispel dangerous myths surrounding personal injury law claiming that stereotypes result in more harm than good for both those suffering from injuries as well as those practicing law.
One of the most pervasive stereotypes that Daniel addresses in her article is the view that those seeking a personal injury lawyer are doing so out of spite. Many people will avoid seeking the legal expertise of an attorney, even in the most justifiable of cases, for fear of being viewed as litigious or spiteful. This dangerous stereotype, Daniel argues, can rob good people of much deserved compensation for their time away from work, as well as pain and suffering.
Daniel views the role of the personal injury attorney as an advocate for clients who deserve compensation. A couple of solutions Daniel proposes to promote this role include attorneys taking advertisement of their practices more seriously by avoiding the stereotypically hokey advertisements the field is rife with, as well as speaking openly with clients about what their role as an attorney is. Read Daniel's article online at https://bit.ly/2JfQdTX.
