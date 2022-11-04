A Record-Breaking Evening for Delivering Good Celebrating Leadership and Excellence in Fashion, Finance, and Beyond

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Delivering Good celebrated its annual fundraising event on Wednesday night, raising a record-breaking $2.1M from sponsors and attendees including $203,000 from the auction and fund-a-need appeal. Over 500 guests were in attendance. The event was held at the historical Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City and highlighted leadership and excellence in fashion, finance, and philanthropy with a program that focused on purpose, recognition, and entertainment!

2022 Honorees Clifford Fischer, Nicole Pullen Ross, Charles Haley, Todd Kahn, and Steve Sadove. (Photo credit Craig Barritt for Getty Images) Ken Downing, Matthew Fasciano, Clifford Fischer, Nicole Pullen Ross, Charles Haley, Todd Kahn, and Andrea Weiss attend the 2022 Evening of Delivering Good. (Photo credit Craig Barritt for Getty Images)

The 2022 Evening of Delivering Good event opened with a roaring performance by The Brooklyn United Music and Arts Program, a youth marching band and dance line that was also the 2022 Grand Marshal at the 49th NYC Village Halloween Parade just days prior. Delivering Good Board Member and Creative Director of HALSTON, Ken Downing, served as the host and emcee of the evening and enchanted the guests with thoughtful stories and several surprises throughout the night, including some special gifts for some guests in attendance.

Delivering Good's Chair, and Founder and CEO of The O Alliance, Andrea Weiss, spoke to the audience about forming closer relationships with partners and supporters of the organization in the year ahead in order to better help those in need. Weiss was followed by the newly appointed CEO, Matthew Fasciano who noted the group's work and influence in the larger community. The CEO stated, "Delivering Good sits at the crossroads of social impact and environmental sustainability, providing companies with a responsible way to deal with excess merchandise that also helps support a wide range of social issues. It's a win-win-win for businesses, individuals, and the planet."

The program continued with Harry Santa-Olalla who led an appeal to fund a variety of needs for the organization including its core mission of providing new merchandise for families and individuals in need and a spirited auction that included a once-in a lifetime Dallas Cowboys gameday experience that went for $20,000 and a week's stay at the exclusive Casa Sybil in the Dominican Republic that went for $10,000. The audience also heard directly from several clients and partners of Delivering Good who shared their emotional stories of challenges and perseverance.

The dinner service followed and was accompanied by yet another incredible musical performance, this one by the crossover quartet, Sons of Serendip.

Awards and acceptance speeches came after the dinner break. First up was the Innovation Award given to Tackle Tomorrow by Ted Uzelac, President of Fischer, and accepted by Charles Haley, President, and Clifford Fischer, Board Chairman. In his acceptance speech, Fischer remarked on an encounter with Andrea Weiss that led to the idea of a toy store project, which has improved student reading in respective schools from 30% at grade level to an astounding 80% at grade level or higher.

Haley followed by sharing his personal struggles with reading and thanking Delivering Good for helping Tackle Tomorrow combat illiteracy through the donation of products for children in need.

Up next was the Vangaurd Award presented by Lew Frankfort, founder of Benvolio Group to Todd Kahn, the CEO and Brand President at Coach. In his acceptance speech, Kahn spoke about the fashion industry's support of many causes with time and funding and how "Delivering Good uses our product and not just our money and influence to do good and change lives."

The next honoree, Nicole Pullen Ross, Partner at Goldman Sachs and the NY Private Wealth Management Region Head, as well as Head of Sports & Entertainment Solutions, was presented with the Impact Award by John Mallory, the Co-Head of Global Private Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs. Ross thanked the organization for their "tireless efforts to help those during some of their most meaningful times of need" and spoke about the impact that one can make from a professional and personal standpoint.

The award presentation wrapped with the Lifetime Achievement Award going to Steven Sadove, Retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Saks Incorporated which was presented to him by Chris Baldwin, Managing Partner at CVC Capital Partners. Sadove gave a wonderful lookback on his many years in fashion and the vital work that Delivering Good has provided to the industry that he admires so much.

The event concluded with Ken Downing who was joined on stage by Joe Abruzzo, Delivering Good Board Member and Head of Commercial Banking at Santander. The two congratulated the honorees and made a final appeal for donations.

The evening was generously underwritten by the following sponsors: Simone, Tapestry, Komar, The Children's Place, Fischer, Ajay Banja, Amazon, Avenues The World School, Baker Mackenzie, Benvolio Group, Burlington Stores, Inc., Chris Stadler, CIT Commercial Services, CVC Capital Partners, Delta Children, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Groupsoft US Inc., HDS Capital LLC, Macy's, Mastercard, Movado Group, Inc., Ovative, Park Hotels & Resorts, Peerless Clothing International, Pryor Cashman, LLP, Ralph Lauren, RSM US LLP, Santander Bank, Steve Sadove, Teneo, Tharanco Group, Inc., and The TJX Companies, Inc. In-Kind sponsors included Avenue J Florist, Coach, Macy's, Mikasa, Multimedia Plus, NEST New York, Tane, and thelab.

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families, and individuals. By uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals, Delivering Good strives to help create a more equitable world where children, adults and families facing economic, medical, social, and environmental challenges have useful items needed to overcome adversity and achieve their full potential. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

