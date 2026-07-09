A record Fourth of July and a first-place finish for the first half of 2026: Alaska and Hawaiian lead the industry in performance

Strong holiday operations included a 99.37% completion rate, zero Alaska Airlines cancellations on July 2 and three of the busiest travel days in company history

Alaska and Hawaiian combined lead U.S. carriers in on-time performance for the first half of 2026

SEATTLE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When millions of travelers packed their bags for Fourth of July celebrations, reunions and summer adventures, the employees of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines made sure they got there safely, on-time and with care.

Over the July 2-6 holiday travel period, Alaska and Hawaiian completed 99.37% of scheduled flights, finishing first among U.S. carriers. On July 2, Alaska Airlines operated an entire day without a single cancellation. The holiday period also included three of the 10 busiest flying days in company history, with July 6, July 2 and July 5 all earning spots on that list.

"This recognition belongs to the thousands of employees across Alaska and Hawaiian who show up every day focused on safety and care for our guests," said Jason Berry, Chief Operating Officer for Alaska Airlines, Inc. "Whether they're working a flight deck, greeting guests at a gate or onboard, loading bags, planning schedules, repairing aircraft or supporting operations behind the scenes, our people make reliability possible. I'm incredibly proud of what they accomplished during one of the busiest travel periods of the year."

Leading on-time performance for first half of 2026

The strong Fourth of July performance comes on the heels of new reporting from Cirium, which notes that Alaska Air Group – Alaska, Hawaiian, and regional air carrier, Horizon Air – are No. 1 in on-time performance among U.S. carriers for the first half of 2026. The first half of 2026 tested airlines across the industry with winter weather, busy spring break travel and the start of the summer peak season. Through it all, our employees worked together to help guests reach weddings, vacations, family gatherings, business meetings and milestone celebrations on time.

As summer travel continues, Alaska and Hawaiian remain focused on delivering safe, reliable operations while providing the warm, caring service that guests expect from both airlines.

"For Alaska and Hawaiian, reliability is a form of respect and operational excellence is an act of care. Our teams know every flight carries someone's important moment," added Berry.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian at news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."

SOURCE Alaska Air Group