A record number of North American riders at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal!

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Three weeks before the 10th edition of the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal (GPCQM), the organization is announcing the large North American cyclist contingent competing in its races on September 13 and 15. In 2019, 16% of the peloton comes from the continent, specifically from UCI WorldTeams, (ASTANA PRO TEAM, EF EDUCATION FIRST, GROUPAMA-FDJ, MITCHELTON-SCOTT), invited UCI Professional Continental Teams (RALLY UHC CYCLING, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY) and the Canadian National Team. News that the organization is proud to unveil, as well as the addition of two laps to the Montréal circuit (total distance of 219.6 km), as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Enough to delight fans in search of thrills and athletes in search of excellence!

The full squad will be announced in the coming days. However, we know that Peter Sagan (BORA Hansgrohe) will be competing in the races this September. To find out more about the riders who made history at the GPCQM from 2010 to 2018 >>>

PETER SAGAN

2013 MONTRÉAL – 2016 QUÉBEC – 2017 QUÉBEC

Since the first edition, Slovak Peter Sagan, one of the most promising devourers of platoon victories, has been focusing on success in Quebec. "I love these races," he said from the very first year, aware that the demanding profiles of both circuits suited his qualities as a finisher. Second in Montreal in 2010, he had never succeeded in keeping the peloton in check. It was by attacking from a distance that he made his mark in 2013. With five kilometers to go, he escaped. The Slovak even bought himself a wheelie, his trademark of great success, when crossing the line. A regular at the GPCQM, he also won with panache, wearing the beautiful rainbow jersey of world champion in Quebec City in 2016 and then in 2017, scoring the hundredth victory of a brilliant career that year.

UNITED STATES

CANADA

Michael WOODS (age 32, Ontario , EF EDUCATION FIRST)

(age 32, , EF EDUCATION FIRST) Hugo HOULE (age 28, Québec, ASTANA PRO TEAM)

(age 28, Québec, ASTANA PRO TEAM) Antoine DUCHESNE (age 27, Québec, GROUPAMA – FDJ)

(age 27, Québec, GROUPAMA – FDJ) Guillaume BOIVIN (age 30, Québec, ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY)

(age 30, Québec, CYCLING ACADEMY) Alexander CATAFORD (age 25, Ontario , ISRAEL CYCLING ACADEMY)

(age 25, , CYCLING ACADEMY) Ryan ANDERSON (age 32, Alberta , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 32, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Robert BRITTON (age 34, Saskatchewan , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 34, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Pier-André COTE (age 22, Québec, RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 22, Québec, RALLY UHC CYCLING) Matteo DAL-CIN (age 28, Ontario , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 28, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Adam DE VOS (age 25, British Columbia , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 25, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Nigel ELLSAY (age 25, British Columbia , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 25, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Svein TUFT (age 42, British Columbia , RALLY UHC CYCLING)

(age 42, , RALLY UHC CYCLING) Evan BURTNIK (age 22, Alberta , NATIONAL TEAM): Third at the Canadian U23 Road Championships. Third at the 2019 Oita Urban Classic in Japan . [X-Speed United team]

(age 22, , NATIONAL TEAM): Third at the Canadian U23 Road Championships. Third at the 2019 Oita Urban Classic in . [X-Speed United team] Jordan CHEYNE (age 27, British Columbia , NATIONAL TEAM): Winner of stages at the 2019 Cascade Cycling Classic and Tour de White Rock . [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team]

(age 27, , NATIONAL TEAM): Winner of stages at the 2019 Cascade Cycling Classic and Tour de . [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team] Charles-Étienne CHRETIEN (age 20, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): Former Canadian Junior Road champion. [Interpro Cycling Academy team]

(age 20, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): Former Canadian Junior Road champion. [Interpro Cycling Academy team] Laurent GERVAIS (age 21, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): Top-10 in several stages of the 2019 Cascade Cycling Classic. [Aevolo team]

(age 21, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): Top-10 in several stages of the 2019 Cascade Cycling Classic. [Aevolo team] James PICCOLI (age 27, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): 2019 winner of the Tour of the Gila and second in general classification at Tour de Taiwan , Tour de Beauce, Tour of Utah & Joe Martin Stage Race . 2018 winner of the Tour de Beauce. Has scored over 400 UCI points in the last year, a first for any North American domestic rider. [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team]

(age 27, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): 2019 winner of the Tour of the Gila and second in general classification at Tour de , Tour de Beauce, Tour of & . 2018 winner of the Tour de Beauce. Has scored over 400 UCI points in the last year, a first for any North American domestic rider. [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team] Adam ROBERGE (age 22, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): U23 Canadian champion in the Individual Time Trial in 2017, 2018 & 2019. Second in stages at Tour de Beauce and Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay. [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team]

(age 22, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): U23 Canadian champion in the Individual Time Trial in 2017, 2018 & 2019. Second in stages at Tour de Beauce and Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay. [Elevate KHS Pro Cycling Team] Nickolas ZUKOWSKY (age 21, Québec, NATIONAL TEAM): 2019 Canadian U23 Road champion & 2018 Canadian champion in the Criterium. Winner of the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste de Saguenay. Third at the Tour de Beauce and Tour of the Gila. Currently ranked #1 U23 rider in Canada . [Floyd's Pro Cycling team]

