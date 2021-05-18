A Record-setting $6.5 Million Raised in One Night as Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson is Honored as Childhelp's 2021 Woman of the World

The event drew actors, musicians, and other celebrities in support of Childhelp's programs and services, which have benefitted 11 million children over more than 62 years. The star-studded gala was emceed by actress Melissa Peterman, included performances by Josh Groban and Flo Rida , and raised $6.5 Million for Childhelp's facilities and services, setting a new state record for fundraising in Arizona. Notable attendees included actor Dolph Lundgren, fashion designer Zang Toi, beloved Dancing with the Stars couple Maksim and Peta Chmerkovskiy, singer Loren Allred, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.

"I'm truly honored to receive this award, particularly in light of the incredible, inspiring, and selfless women who've received it before me," said Dr. Stephenson. "My goal as Woman of the World is to use my voice to promote awareness of the serious issues surrounding child abuse and neglect, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder than ever for mandatory reporters to serve as a lifeline to children in need. Since the pandemic began, the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline has seen their incoming calls and texts increase by 46% from the year before. It's more important than ever to shine a light on the silent epidemic of child abuse and neglect, and it's a privilege and opportunity that I do not take for granted."

Childhelp is one of the oldest and largest child abuse prevention, intervention, and treatment organizations in the country and has helped over 11 million children. Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline, 1-800-4-A-CHILD, offers confidential crisis intervention, information, literature and referrals through call, text and online chat. It is staffed by degreed professional crisis counselors 24/7, who can provide assistance in more than 170 languages.

About The VibrantDoc

"The Vibrant Doc" Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson is a recognized leader in functional medicine focused on integrative, regenerative, anti-aging, and natural medicine modalities. In addition to her functional medicine and anti-aging board certifications, she is a Certified Nutrition Specialist and Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine. As The VibrantDoc, Dr. Stephenson is dedicated to making integrative medicine concepts and optimal wellness accessible to all. She spent close to 15 years in private practice before she was named Chair of Functional Medicine at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. She is also a board member for the American Nutritional Association, an ambassador for the American Heart Association, and the Vice Chair of Gateway for Cancer Research, a non-profit organization dedicated to funding breakthrough cancer research and early stage clinical trials. The VibrantDoc has always championed a whole-person approach to disease prevention and healing, with an emphasis on healthy lifestyle, natural medicine, and personal empowerment.

About Childhelp

Founded by Sara O'Meara and Yvonne Fedderson in 1959, Childhelp® has brought the light of hope and healing into the lives of more than 11 million children as a leading national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping abused, neglected and at-risk children. Childhelp's programs and services include residential treatment services, children's advocacy centers, therapeutic foster care, group homes and child abuse prevention, education and training. The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline serves children and adults nationwide 24/7 through phone, text and online chat. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org and follow Childhelp at facebook.com/childhelp, Instagram.com/childhelp and twitter.com/childhelp .

