A Regional Plan that Cares: Providence Medicare Advantage Plans Announces 2025 Medicare Advantage Benefits

This year's offerings include no referrals, behavioral health coverage, and a Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medicare Advantage Plans will offer high-quality, community focused, and comprehensive healthcare benefits through, non-profit Providence Health Assurance (PHA) in 2025 to make life richer and simpler for older adults in the Pacific Northwest and Orange County, California. Eligible Medicare beneficiaries can sign up during the 2025 Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 to December 7, 2024.

Providence Medicare Advantage Plans provide members in 22 counties across three states will have access to care from Providence hospitals, clinics, and physicians in the region while maintaining the flexibility of an open, local network. Providence Medicare Advantage Plans' offerings, including food assistance programs for its Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) in the Portland Metro area, reflect a commitment to bettering the health of the entire community.

"At Providence, we believe that every person deserves to feel known, cared for, and supported on their health journey," said Don Antonucci, President and CEO of Providence Health Plan. "At the heart of everything we do is a deep commitment to walking alongside members, easing their way, and helping them achieve their best possible health."

In 2025, select Providence Medicare Advantage Plans will feature benefit offerings that include:

No referrals

$0 medical and prescription deductible

Preventive dental, vision, and hearing coverage

Behavioral health support

An over-the-counter allowance

A fitness membership

$0 vision exams and $250 for glasses or contact lenses

Access to alternative care options

For more than a decade, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans have also offered benefits to those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid or a Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), in three Oregon counties Providence Medicare Dual Plus (HMO D-SNP) benefits include:

$0 monthly premium

$1,900 per year Flex Dental Card to access qualified dental services

$150 allowance every three months to be used on healthy food and/or over-the-counter items

allowance every three months to be used on healthy food and/or over-the-counter items 36 one-way no-cost rides for non-medical trips to help you go to the grocery store, bank, gym, or to visit family

Mom's Meals will provide two no-cost meals per day for 28 days after discharge from an inpatient hospital stay

While benefits and availability vary by plan and county, all Providence Medicare Advantage Plans include coverage for preventive visits and hospital stays. Providence Medicare Advantage Plans also often cover access to a nurse advice line, a personal emergency response system, and $0 wigs for those undergoing cancer treatment.

"At Providence Health Assurance" we believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality, affordable health care. That's why our Medicare Advantage Plans are designed with the unique needs and preferences of our members in mind. We understand that navigating the complex world of health insurance can be challenging, especially for older adults who may have unique health concerns and financial considerations," said Shannon Drotning, Consumer and Specialty Market President, Providence Health Plan. "Our goal is to simplify the process and provide plans that offer comprehensive coverage, flexibility, and value. We're proud to offer benefits that go beyond the basics, like access to compassionate health coaches who provide personalized guidance and support, and nutrition assistance programs that help our members maintain a balanced, healthy lifestyle."

As of January 1, 2025, benefits will be offered in six Washington counties; 15 Oregon counties; and Orange County, California:

Providence Medicare Bridge, Choice, Prime, Extra, Reverence, and Focus plans will be available in Clackamas, Multnomah , Yamhill , and Washington counties in Oregon .

, , and counties in . Providence Medicare D-SNP will be available in Clackamas , Multnomah , and Washington counties in Oregon .

, , and counties in . Providence Medicare Bridge, Choice, Timber, Extra, Reverence, and Focus plans will be available in Clark County, Washington , and Columbia , Crook , Deschutes , Hood River , Jefferson , Lane , Marion , Polk , and Wheeler counties in Oregon .

, and , , , , , , , , and counties in . Providence Medicare Pine, Cottonwood, and Reverence plans will be available in Snohomish, Spokane , Walla Walla , Benton , and Franklin counties in Washington .

, , , and counties in . Providence Medicare Extra will be available in Benton and Lynn counties in Oregon .

and Lynn counties in . The Providence Medicare Sycamore plan will be available in Orange County, California .

To learn more about Providence Medicare Advantage Plans, please visit the Providence Health Assurance website.

About Providence Health Assurance

Providence Health Assurance (PHA) and its affiliates are an integral part of a 160-year-old not-for-profit health care collective that has set the health and well-being standard for the communities we serve. Providence Health Assurance provides high quality, affordable coverage to Medicare, and Medicaid beneficiaries. We offer a range of benefits including comprehensive health care, 24/7 access to telehealth visits, and behavioral health resources.

Providence Health Assurance is an HMO, HMO‐POS and HMO SNP with Medicare and Oregon Health Plan contracts. Enrollment in Providence Health Assurance depends on contract renewal.

Other Providers are available in our network. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premium.

H9047_2025MK_PHA1147_M

