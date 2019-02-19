A Region's First -- Digitally Twinned Smart Cities in ASEAN

ConnecTechAsia Summit speaker Tay Kok Chin, Chairman, Smart Cities Network, shares about the pioneering concept of digitally twinned smart cities, which will be tested as a pilot project between Singapore, Jakarta and Cauayan City in the Philippines.

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN is poised to have faster growth than most regions in the world. The ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025 and the ASEAN Smart Cities Network should provide the necessary framework and network to facilitate the deep and cohesive economic integration of the ASEAN Member States.

The growing global trend for smart cities today is to create the digital twin of the city, to capture data and analyse them for relevant government agencies to become "smarter" with these insights.

But, how about digitally connecting more cities, i.e. "Digitally-Twinned Smart Cities"?

The concept of "Digitally Twinned Smart Cities" aims to provide a regionally integrated digital ecosystem to address existing and emerging challenges of food and energy security issues, natural disasters, economic development, business and technology disruptions, as well as other global issues affecting the region. This concept extends the growing trend of smart cities developing "digital twin" of the city, allowing stakeholders to access the digital replica of the city -- its assets, people, places, systems and devices. Cities hope to get insights and a better understanding of the current state, analyse the data captured, and subsequently develop solutions to address city problems, improving the quality of life of the city dwellers, develop a competitive economy with sustainable environment.

The Digitally Twinned Smart Cities concept will facilitate and strengthen collaboration among cities -- by enabling projects to be co-conceptualised, co-developed and jointly owned by ecosystem partners from participating cities. This pioneering concept will be shared for the first time at the 'Opportunities' in ASEAN Smart Cities Project (Geospatial) event on 26 March 2019 that Smart Cities Network is co-organising with the Singapore Business Federation and GeoWorks.

[For more insights, join Kok Chin, Chairman, Smart Cities Network at ConnecTechAsia Summit on 18 June 2019, where he will be moderating the 'Future Cities Panel – Building the Foundations of Smart Cities and Beyond'. Additionally, the Smart Cities Network will host a half-day workshop themed 'Smart Cities in ASEAN' on 19 June 2019, to share on potential projects with interested business investors and partners.]

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

Join our social conversation:

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #ConnecTechAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #BroadcastAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #CommunicAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #NXTAsia

About UBM

ConnecTecAsia is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

SOURCE UBM

Related Links

http://www.ubm.com

