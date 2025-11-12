A REIMAGINED CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE OPENS THIS WEEKEND, READY TO DAZZLE AUDIENCES NATIONWIDE

On Christmas Eve, young Clara returns home only to learn that a snowstorm may keep her family from joining her. Just as loneliness begins to settle in, two whimsical singers appear and whisk her away into HOLIDAZE—a fantastical world full of color, wonder, and breathtaking circus acts. As she journeys through this magical realm, Clara becomes part of the adventure, forming unexpected friendships and discovering her own courage. A mysterious key unlocks deeper layers of the story, leading her into a more mystical landscape where she fears her family may never return. But in a joyful twist, Clara is reunited with her loved ones, takes flight in a soaring aerial performance, and joins the entire cast in a heartwarming celebration of imagination, connection, and the true spirit of Christmas.

Reimagined for 2025, CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE features a world-renowned cast of performers. The ensemble includes aerial circus acts, sleight-of-hand jugglers, fun-loving skippers, eye-popping acrobatics, and much more. With new music including beloved holiday favorites sung live, new sets, sparkling scenery, and stunning costumes, guests from children to seniors will be on the edge of their seats as holiday characters come to life on the most magical of nights.

2025 Tour

Akron, OH Houston, TX Oxon Hill, MD Athens, GA Huntsville, AL Philadelphia, PA Bartlesville, OK Jackson, MS Providence, RI Birmingham, AL Jacksonville, FL Reading, PA Charlottesville, VA Kalamazoo, MI Schenectady, NY Columbia, SC Knoxville, TN Shippensburg, PA Conway, AR Lakeland, FL St. Petersburg, FL Daytona Beach, FL Midland, MI Stamford, CT Detroit, MI Mobile, AL State College, PA Elmira, NY Montgomery, AL Syracuse, NY Erie, PA New Brunswick, NJ Wallingford, CT Grand Rapids, MI Newport News, VA West Point, NY

Both critics and audiences alike agree that CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE is a show for all ages to enjoy where families can make unforgettable memories together. And Broadway World exclaims, "Lose yourself for 90 minutes and go back to those wonderful dreams you had as a kid."

About Cirque Dreams

The Cirque Dreams franchise is a globally recognized entertainment brand that has produced a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide. Since 1993, millions of people have experienced Cirque Dreams productions across the globe. Combining the world's finest contemporary circus artists with dynamic choreography and whimsical storytelling, Cirque Dreams productions have captured the hearts and imaginations of both audiences and critics alike. The Cirque Dreams franchise is produced by VStar Entertainment Group, a leading entertainment company acquired in 2018 by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. VStar has entertained millions of families with more than 40,000 live performances across 50+ countries.

