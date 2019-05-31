A reinvigorated Food Loves Tech Expo comes to Manhattan this fall

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual Food Loves Tech, New York's most talked about food innovation expo for consumers, is moving to Manhattan after two years in Brooklyn. With this move comes new ideas and new partnerships. Food Loves Tech, still hosted by Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn, will for the first time be produced by HighQuest Group, a global food and agribusiness consulting, events and media firm.

The 2019 event will take place in New York City's Metropolitan Pavilion, November 2-3, and will showcase cutting-edge tech, innovative business models, sustainable food production, alternative ingredients, and interactive fun. Tapping into this vital part of New York City's economic and market base where dozens of new food tech startups are thriving, this event promises to attract thousands of food enthusiasts, looking for the latest and greatest gastronomic feats.

Food Loves Tech attendees will delight in an exposition that features more than 70 exhibitors in areas representing new ideas in the home, in the field, in the sea, and in the city, offering a taste of innovation through the next generation of food and drink. Current and future consumer trends will be on full display, highlighting the way we all will purchase, cultivate and consume food in the coming years.

"This year's event will focus on the average consumers' heightened interest in where their food comes from, and concern about the traceability of the entire supply chain," said Kate Westfall, chief operating officer at HighQuest Group. "We will create a sensory experience like no other, with interactive games, Instagrammable moments, creative workshops, enticing tastings and much more."

The popular "Future of the Cocktail" event will take place after day one of the expo on Saturday evening from 7 to 10 p.m. This bar crawl of the future brings together the most forward-thinking mixologists, with a focus on avant-garde, sustainable, curated cocktails, including spirit-free concoctions for mature palates. This optional add-on to expo registration is also available as a stand-alone event.

Passes are now available and range from $55 for early registration to $199 for VIP access. Learn more at foodlovestech.com.

About Food Loves Tech

Founded in 2016, Food Loves Tech is a first-of-its-kind innovation expo, focusing on how technology shapes and changes the way food is cultivated and consumed. Now in its fourth year, Food Loves Tech combines immersive installations, tastings, and experiences to explore and celebrate the future of food. @foodlovestech

