A replica of WWII's most feared enemy tank arrives at The Museum of American Armor as the nation marks WWII 75th anniversary milestones

Lawrence Kadish, president and founder of Armor Museum, observed, "We are presenting several replicas of enemy armor for the purpose of instructing thousands of visitors, especially school groups, that defeating tyranny requires courage, sacrifice and valor. Those who faced down the Nazi Tiger knew that their odds of destroying it were small but they confronted it in the knowledge that the Nazis had to be defeated at all costs. This operational reproduction helps tell that story."

The enemy "Tiger" was fashioned from a former East German tank that was once part of a massive military force confronting NATO during the Cold War. It was subsequently demilitarized and sold off. In private hands, it was professionally transformed to present the impression of a fierce Tiger tank. The reproduction was sold by the Global War Museum (GWM), Munkedal, Sweden, this year following the review and approval of the Swedish government.

Historians note that when it was introduced in 1942, the Tiger was the most powerful tank in the world. Its 88 mm gun was lethal at long range and the tank's heavy armor made it almost impervious to frontal attack. While few in number, and mechanically fragile, its ability to withstand attacks while destroying Allied tanks from a distance allowed it to assume mythical proportions in battle.

Dr. Libby O'Connell, History Channel's Chief Historian Emeritus, observed, "The Tiger lurked just behind the D-Day battlefield, and had they arrived in force they could have confronted the Allied advance with deadly effectiveness. As we seek to make World War II relevant to today's students, this vehicle will do much to underscore the sacrifice required to free an enslaved continent."

The Museum of American Armor has some 40 operational military vehicles under cover within Nassau County's Old Bethpage Village Restoration. For more information, visit www.museumofamericanarmor.org.

