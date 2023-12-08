A reputable US based health system chooses Mage Data for their Test Data Management requirements

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mage Data™, a leading provider of data security and privacy solutions has announced the addition of a reputable US based health system into their customer family.

This collaboration signifies a pivotal milestone for both parties, reflecting Mage Data's steadfast dedication to redefining Test Data Management for enterprises and the customer's commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and technology.

With the cutting-edge Static Data Masking capabilities offered through Mage Data's Test Data Management solution, the customer can seamlessly anonymize privacy-compliant test data for their testing and development teams. This aligns perfectly with the customer's mission of delivering exceptional patient care while upholding stringent data privacy regulations, like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Utilizing the solution capabilities to balance performance and security, the customer can securely provision multiple copies of anonymized data to be used safely across various testing and development stages. The data anonymized by Mage preserves usability with minimal reversibility risk, thereby empowering the customer to innovate confidently and improve patient care.

"Our partnership with this customer underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch Test Data Management solutions that address the unique challenges faced by healthcare organizations. We are honored to support their data security objectives by providing a robust solution that facilitates regulatory compliance and fosters a productive testing and development environment" said Ashok Krishnarao, VP of Business Development at Mage Data™.

"At Mage Data, we understand the critical importance of data security, especially in regulated sectors like healthcare. Our commitment to delivering best-in-class Test Data Management solutions will enable this customer to innovate confidently while upholding the highest standards of data protection and privacy" said Anil Bhat, Senior VP of Engineering and Customer Success at Mage Data™.

About Mage™:

Mage™ is the leading solutions provider for data security and data privacy software for global enterprises. Built upon a patented and award-winning solution, the Mage platform enables organizations to stay on top of privacy regulations while ensuring security and privacy of data. Top Swiss Banks, Fortune 10 organizations, Ivy League Universities, and Industry Leaders in the financial and healthcare businesses protect their sensitive data with the Mage™ platform for Data Privacy and Security. Deploying state-of-the-art privacy enhancing technologies for securing data, Mage™ delivers robust data security while ensuring privacy of individuals.

Visit www.magedata.ai to explore the brand's new website and to check out the company's solutions.

