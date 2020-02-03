A Revolution in Laparoscopic Training: KARL STORZ and VirtaMed Leap Beyond VR Simulation

TUTTLINGEN, Germany and ZURICH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KARL STORZ, the leading endoscopy manufacturer, and VirtaMed, world leader in medical training simulation, introduce a novel mixed reality simulator bringing innovation to laparoscopic skills training.

The long-term collaboration between KARL STORZ and VirtaMed in the domain of medical simulation reaches a milestone with the development of LapTrainer, a cutting-edge hybrid simulator designed to maximize the benefits of simulation in laparoscopy. The new simulator offers a unique training approach enabling medical professionals to acquire key skills with increased efficiency by repetition of short simulation sequences. Medical professionals can now practice patient positioning, trocar placement and correct OR team setup in true-to-life conditions, as the simulator features an anatomically correct abdomen model. This endoscopic training takes advantage of the latest research in computer graphics, including the ability to visualize and manipulate the entire abdomen.

LapTrainer includes KARL STORZ flagship products such as the EndoCAMeleon®, a multifunctional endoscope with a versatile viewing angle, the CLICKline and RoBi® instrument series and near infrared fluorescence imaging applications for the clear differentiation of key anatomical structures from surrounding organs using an ICG fluorescence agent.

"Overtaking existing laparoscopy simulators, LapTrainer with an abdominal model and real and high-quality endoscopic equipment provides excellent training and education in laparoscopy. Education and training of surgeons is an important part when cooperating with the medical community and following this we have expanded our Virtual Reality Simulator family. For the surgeon's safety and the well-being of the patient," notes Dr. Peter Solleder, Executive Director New Applications at KARL STORZ.

Dr. Stefan Tuchschmid, Co-CEO and Founder of VirtaMed notes, "We are very proud of this project as it combines the best of box model and cadaver training with the benefits of high-fidelity simulation training. This is another great step on our joint pathway towards improving the quality of medical training and we are excited to bring simulators of the highest quality and realism to medical professionals." Co-CEO and Founder of VirtaMed, Dr. Raimundo Sierra, states, "Mutual trust and a shared vision to improve surgical skills training are at the heart of our collaboration with KARL STORZ. Our fruitful cooperation has led to an exciting new chapter in the domain of laparoscopic training and resulted in a state-of-the-art simulator that I look forward to being used by physicians around the world."

"The development of minimally invasive surgery is directly linked to the name KARL STORZ. Our main goal is always to improve patient care by providing cutting edge technology and latest training options for surgeons. With VirtaMed we have found an excellent partner with whom we can successfully realize these new training solutions," explains Gabriele Punner, Director VR Simulation at KARL STORZ.

The collaboration between KARL STORZ and VirtaMed was initiated in 2015, when the endoscopy specialist first incorporated high-fidelity arthroscopy, gynecology and urology simulators into training and continued education programs organized across hospitals and specialized training centers worldwide. LapTrainer further extends the multi-disciplinary KARL STORZ simulator platform now into visceral surgery.

About KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Tuttlingen (Germany) is one of the leading global suppliers of endoscopes, endoscopic instruments, and devices for more than 15 specialties in human medicine. The company also offers solutions for veterinary medicine and for industrial applications. KARL STORZ develops, manufactures, and sells all products independently and is known for visionary design, precise workmanship, and clinical effectiveness. The family company was founded by Dr. med. h. c. Karl Storz in Tuttlingen in 1945. KARL STORZ currently employs 3,000 people at the company headquarters in Tuttlingen and a total of 8,300 worldwide. For further information please visit www.karlstorz.com.

About VirtaMed

VirtaMed is an award-winning Swiss company with an interdisciplinary background in medicine and engineering. VirtaMed's high-fidelity virtual reality simulators provide instructional training and assessment of different minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions in general surgery, orthopedics, urology, obstetrics and gynecology. VirtaMed also creates customized simulators for medical associations and industry. For more information, visit www.virtamed.com.

